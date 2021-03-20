The Broncos signed Chicago cornerback Kyler Fuller, landing one of the top corners in the NFL, a source confirmed to The Gazette. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Fuller signed a one-year, $9.5 million contract.
The #Broncos have agreed to terms with two-time Pro Bowl CB Kyle Fuller on a one-year, $9.5 million deal, including $9M fully guaranteed, per source. They swooped in quickly after the #Bears released Fuller, who now reunites with Vic Fangio in Denver.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 20, 2021
Fuller was released by the Bears on Saturday afternoon and vice president of football administration Rich Hurtado quickly put the deal together, a source told The Gazette. Coach Vic Fangio was a big reason Fuller chose the Broncos over several other teams, after the two spent three seasons (2015-18) together in Chicago with Fangio as defensive coordinator. Fuller will fit in well in Fangio's scheme — regarded as one of the best in the league — having already known the system and proving he has the talent to excel in it, totaling 11 interceptions and 52 breakups during their three seasons together.
In his last year with Fangio, Fuller was named an All-Pro for the first time in his career. He's also a two-time Pro Bowler (2018 and 2019) and considered one of the top defensive playmakers in the NFL, with 19 career interceptions during six seasons in Chicago. Last season he totaled 65 tackles, eight pass breakups and one interception.
Fuller's addition is the second cornerback the Broncos have signed this offseason, agreeing to terms with Washington corner Ronald Darby on Monday. After releasing veteran A.J. Bouye and losing several players at the end of last season due to injury, Denver desperately needed to sign several corners this offseason. Now, they've signed two of the best in the league in Fuller and Darby.
“This is a real good team," Darby said Thursday. "A young team that has all the tools that you need to play at the next level as far as playoffs and getting to the Super Bowl. This is a very talented team. I feel as though we can get there."
General manager George Paton said when he was hired in January that acquiring great cover corners would be a priority of his, along with great edge rushers. Adding Darby and Fuller, and bringing back outside linebacker Von Miller, defensive tackle Shelby Harris and safety Justin Simmons, makes the Broncos one of the most talented defensive rosters in the NFL.
“It's a work in progress. We're not there yet. We have the rest of free agency," Paton said Thursday. "We have the draft to add good, young players that fit our culture and fit the scheme. We have a ways to go. I'm really happy with the additions we have, but we have time and we're working the phones. (When) we go back, I'll be on the phone. It's a long process and I think by the time we get to the season, we'll feel good about this defense.”
He and the Broncos should feel good, having made quite the splash this offseason on the defensive side of the ball. And they're likely not done yet. They need to fill the strong safety position and need help at linebacker.
With No. 9 pick in the draft, the Broncos have plenty of options — possibly taking Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons or moving back and taking TCU safety Trevon Moehrig, who told The Gazette on Friday he's already had meetings with the Broncos. Not to mention, Paton said the Broncos haven't ruled out taking a quarterback at No. 9.
No matter the direction the Broncos go, it's clear Paton is doing all he can to get the Broncos back to the playoffs, somewhere they haven't been in five years.
"It's been an exciting week," Paton said. "Free agency is always an exciting time and this week has been no different. We have a long way to go, but I think we've helped our football team. I think we've improved. "