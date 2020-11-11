Denver Broncos defensive lineman Shelby Harris has tested positive for COVID-19, Coach Vic Fangio confirmed Wednesday, calling it a setback for the defense.
"It’s a big blow," Fangio said. "He’s been playing very, very well this season for us. He’s probably having the best season of his career up to this point. He missed last week; he’ll miss this week. It’s a big blow anytime you lose one of your better players, but we’ve got players behind him that will step in and give us the best and we’ll find a way."
News that Harris contracted COVID-19 was first reported by Benjamin Allbright of KOAColorado.
Harris' positive test comes after notifying the team on Tuesday, Nov. 3, that he was experiencing symptoms, but had not tested positive at the time. Harris didn't travel to Atlanta Sunday despite still not testing positive and coach Vic Fangio said Monday that he expected Harris to practice Wednesday. That, of course, has now changed.
Harris has been one of the Broncos' most consistent defensive linemen this season, after both Jurrell Casey and Mike Purcell were placed on the injured reserve with season-ending injuries. Harris has totaled 23 tackles, four tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks this season. And now the Broncos will be without him for the second consecutive week.
Another notable absence from the Broncos Wednesday practice included defensive line coach Bill Kolar, who is in Covid protocol due to contact tracing, according to 9News' Mike Klis. Also rookie wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (shoulder) and starting right tackle Demar Dotson (groin) did not practice, but observed from a distance, while starting corners A.J. Bouye (concussion) and Bryce Callahan (ankle) both returned to the field, but were limited. And starting safety Justin Simmons was not at practice, but it was not injury related.
The Broncos will travel to Las Vegas to face the Raiders at 11 a.m. MT Sunday.