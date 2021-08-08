ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos held their first scrimmage of training camp Sunday, with several players standing out including cornerback Ronald Darby and quarterback Drew Lock.
Here are the top observations from the scrimmage:
Star of the day: CB Ronald Darby
Cornerback Ronald Darby was arguably the best player on the field during Sunday's scrimmage. Darby had several pass breakups, including two that came in the end zone — one against wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and another against tight end Noah Fant.
"He's had a good camp," coach Vic Fangio said. "He's kind of like a good referee. A good referee, you don't notice. There are a lot of practices out there that I don't notice him until I put on the tape. You like that out of a corner — not much business going on over there."
Darby signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Broncos this offseason and is expected to be one of Denver's top defenders in an already loaded secondary.
"He's a veteran guy. Plays with great technique," safety Kareem Jackson said of Darby. "Can turn and find the ball in the deep part of the field. He's been making a lot of plays this camp."
Highlight of the day: Lock to Sutton
The best play came on the second play of the day.
Lock launched a 75-yard bomb to wide receiver Courtland Sutton, who had a step on cornerback Kyle Fuller and caught the ball in stride for what would have been a touchdown.
Lock had been conservative the last two days in practice, but was certainly more aggressive Sunday in the scrimmage, pushing the ball down field several times.
Rookie of the day: S Caden Sterns
Another day, another great practice for rookie safety Caden Sterns.
Sterns again was solid in coverage, most playing on the second- and third-team defense Sunday. He also nearly made the best defensive play of the day, when he jumped a pass by Lock and almost had a one-handed interception that would have likely been returned for a pick-six.
This is the third time Sterns has been the rookie of the day selection, as he's been one of the best rookie performers all camp.
"Man, Caden's been doing some great stuff," Jackson said. "He's making a ton of plays."
QB battle update: Lock wins scrimmage
Lock started the scrimmage hot, connecting on the 75-yard touchdown pass to Sutton. He then had a short touchdown pass tight end Eric Saubert three plays later, after they marked Sutton down inside the 5-yard line (though, Sutton undoubtedly scored).
Two drives later, starting at the opposite 30-yard line, Lock connected with wide receiver Devontres Dukes on an 18-yard, corner fade touchdown pass — arguably Lock's second-best throw of the day. He also had a nice 20-plus-yard pass over the middle in a two-minute drill to Jeudy, who dropped the pass, which forced a punt. Lock did struggle in the second half when working in the red zone and goal line, unable to connect on three separate tries.
Bridgewater, on the other hand, struggled to start but finished strong. His first drive was a three-and-out, followed by a couple of drives that ended in plus territory, but not with touchdowns. He also threw what should have been an interception, but was dropped by linebacker Peter Kalambayi.
Bridgewater was strong in the red zone and goal-line periods, though, most notably finding rookie Seth Williams for a touchdown from 4 yards out. In the last period of the day, Bridgewater was tasked with attempting to score a touchdown with one minute remaining and starting at the 50-yard line. The Broncos got down to the 11-yard line with one second left but were unable to connect on a pass intended for Fant, who said after practice he should have caught the ball.
Fangio said after practice the battle is still even, while Fant broke down the difference between the two quarterbacks.
"They're both quarterbacks. The ball comes out of their hands differently. But that's about it," Fant said. "Drew has the arm talent to throw anywhere. I mean, so does Teddy, but Teddy is more — I wouldn't say more accuracy, his ball comes out with a little more loft on it. And everybody's said that, everybody's going through that in all these pressers. It's about the only difference, though. They're both great quarterbacks. They both make good decisions. They both take reps with the ones. So we'll see what happens."
Injury update: Patrick, Agim miss practice
Wide receiver Tim Patrick (groin) and defensive lineman McTelvin Agim (groin) were the two newly injured players to miss practice Sunday. Fangio didn't give a timetable on Patrick's return but did say Agim will likely not participate in the joint practices in Minnesota starting Wednesday.
Cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. (hip), defensive end Marquiss Spencer (ankle), wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (back), linebacker Josey Jewell (groin), cornerback Mac McCain (hamstring) and defensive end Deyon Sizer (hamstring) did not practice Sunday. Defensive lineman Mike Purcell (ankle) returned to practice, but did not partake in the scrimmage.