DENVER — It's an arms race out west and the Broncos are in the middle of it.
The AFC West, which was already considered one of the toughest conferences in football, has only gotten better this offseason, and it's not just one team that's improved. The Broncos, Chiefs, Chargers and Raiders have all made key additions, starting with Denver trading for quarterback Russell Wilson March 8 and most recently Las Vegas trading for wide receiver Devante Adams March 18.
The following players have joined the AFC West this offseason, either via trade of free agency:
- Russell Wilson, QB, Broncos
- Randy Gregory, DE, Broncos
- Khalil Mack, LB, Chargers
- J.C. Jackson, CB, Chargers
- Justin Reid, S, Chiefs
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Chiefs
- Chandler Jones, DE, Raiders
- Davante Adams, WR, Raiders
That's a combined 26 Pro Bowls and seven first-team AP All-Pro selections, which is why many believe the AFC West is now the best division in football.
"We have such a long way to go before you can start looking at teams. I think it’s pretty cool — the AFC West," Broncos GM George Paton said. "It’s an arms race with what everyone is doing. We embrace it. We embrace the challenge. We always look at the AFC West and what everybody is doing. We still have the rest of free agency and the rest of the draft to get through. Some of the decisions we make will be based on what other teams are doing in the west."
In recent years, the Chiefs have been the team to beat in the division, with Kansas City winning the division the past six seasons — the Broncos have lost 13 straight to the Chiefs. Obviously, that has largely been because of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is arguably the best quarterback in the league.
But the rest of the AFC West is starting to catch up.
The Chargers have a young and talented quarterback in Justin Herbert and have acquired some top defensive talent this offseason. The Raiders have upgraded on defense while adding one of the top offensive playmakers in the league to go with quarterback Derek Carr. And the Broncos finally have their franchise quarterback in Wilson to go with an already talented defense.
Everyone is chasing the Chiefs and it appears they're all closing in.
“(The Chiefs) set the standard, obviously," Paton said. "You look at every team and you look at all the quarterbacks. If you don’t have one, how are you going to compete? If you don’t have a rusher, how are you going to get after the quarterback? If you don’t have the corners and if you don’t have a (CB Pat) Surtain (II), how are you going to stop Davante Adams? There are weapons all across the division. There are pass rushers and there are quarterbacks. We embrace it. We look forward to the challenge. It’ll be pretty cool, I think.”
One person who is especially looking forward to it is Wilson, who was already playing a difficult division in the NFC West. And Wilson is the type of player who could put the Broncos over the top and take down the Chiefs, as he was easily the biggest addition not only in the AFC West but the entire NFL this offseason.
"I want to play against the best," Wilson said. "I don’t fear anything. So I’m looking forward to it."