ENGLEWOOD — Broncos rookie running back Javonte Williams has been voted the NFL Rookie of the Week after his performance Sunday against the Cowboys.

Williams, who was selected 35th in the 2021 NFL draft, had a career-high 111 rushing yards on 17 carries in Dallas, averaging 6.5 yards per carry. The North Carolina product notably broke a 30-yard run in which he ran over several defenders.

“It feels good, especially after we got a big win over the Cowboys," Williams said. "That really just topped it off.”

Williams has rushed for 466 yards and one touchdown this season, while splitting carries with veteran Melvin Gordon.

"He’s just a really good player," coach Vic Fangio said. "He’s a rookie by classification, but not by play and demeanor and professionalism. He doesn’t act like a rookie at all. The guy is really good."

Williams is the first Broncos rookie to earn the honor since quarterback Drew Lock in 2019.

Injury report

The following players did not practice Thursday: LT Garett Bolles (ankle), DE Shelby Harris (illness), RT Bobby Massie (ankle), Pat Surtain II (knee), G Dalton Risner (foot), G/C Austin Schlottmann (not injury related) and LB Baron Browning (back). Fangio said Risner should be available for Sunday's game, while Schlottmann and Browning were the only two new additions to the injury report Thursday.