Rookie center Lloyd Cushenberry has played every snap for the Denver Broncos this season.

And while he's been far from perfect, the LSU product is starting slowly to get better every Sunday.

“I think Lloyd has done a good job all year of improving a little bit each and every week," coach Vic Fangio said. "That’s not surprising because of the type of guy he is. He’s very conscientious and has a lot of pride. He wants to uphold his end of the bargain as it relates to fitting in with the offensive line, executing his blocks and doing his job as the center, which involves identifying fronts and how the line is going to work. He’s made small strides each and every week.

"That’s what we’re hoping he does the last six weeks — continue to make small strides each and every week.”

Cushenberry, who was selected in the third round, has also earned the respect of his veteran teammates, such as left tackle Garett Bolles, left guard Dalton Risner, right guard Graham Glasgow and right tackle Demar Dotson.

“I think Cush is a phenomenal center," Bolles said. "I think we drafted him for a reason, to anchor that middle of the line for many years. I don't know if you noticed, but he played at a phenomenal college. They won a national championship and he was the leader of that o-line — he blocked and snapped the ball to someone who will probably be a great quarterback in this league (Bengals QB Joe Burrow).

"I know Dalton talks to him a lot, I talk to him a lot, but he's a bright kid with a bright future and I want nothing but the best for him.”

2020 Broncos rookies

Jerry Jeudy, wide receiver

School: Alabama

Pick: Round 1, No. 15

Analysis: Jeudy leads all rookie receivers in targets through 10 games, with 37 receptions for 589 yards and two touchdowns. He's fourth in receptions yards among rookies, trailing Minnesota's Justin Jefferson, Cincinnati's Tee Higgins and Dallas' CeeDee Lamb.

K.J. Hamler, wide receiver

School: Penn State

Pick: Round 2, No. 46

Analysis: Hamler, who's missed three games this season, has caught 25 passes for 275 yards and one touchdown. He's tied for 10th among rookies in receiving yards.

Michael Ojemudia, cornerback

School: Iowa

Pick: Round 3, No. 77

Analysis: After starting six games and playing in the first nine, Ojemudia hasn't seen the field the last two weeks, with Essang Bassey earning most of the backup snaps. Ojemudia has had 311 coverage snaps this season, which is tied for fourth most among rookie corners. He's allowed 30 receptions on 48 targets.

Lloyd Cushenberry III, center

School: LSU

Pick: Round 3, No. 83

Analysis: Cushenberry has played all 684 offensive snaps for the Broncos this season. That's the second-most snaps by a rookie offensive linemen this season, trailing only Tristan Wirfs who was selected 13th by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cushenberry has a 40.4 Pro Football Focus grade, allowing 24 quarterback pressures, 17 hurries, four sacks and three hits. His grade is ranked 34th among rookie offensive linemen.

McTelvin Agim, defensive end

School: Arkansas

Pick: Round 3, No. 95

Analysis: Agim has been limited this season, playing in five games. He didn't register any tackles against Miami, but had two against the Raiders in Week 10.

Albert Okwuegbunam, tight end

School: Missouri

Pick: Round 4, No. 118

Analysis: Before tearing his ACL against Atlanta, Okwuegbunam had 11 receptions for 121 yards and one touchdown. Among rookie tight ends, he only trails fellow fourth-round pick and Cleveland Brown Harrison Bryant in only three categories as Bryant has 15 receptions, 151 yards and three touchdowns.

Justin Strnad, linebacker

School: Wake Forest

Pick: Round 5, No. 178

Analysis: Placed on IR with season-ending wrist surgery.

Netane Muti, guard

School: Fresno State

Pick: Round 6, No. 181

Analysis: Muti has not played on offense for the Broncos this season, but has played nine snaps on special teams.

Tyrie Cleveland, wide receiver

School: Florida

Pick: Round 7, No. 252

Analysis: Cleveland has mostly served as Denver's kick returner, returning seven kicks for a total 157 yards for a 22.4 average, which is seventh among rookies.

Derrek Tuszka, linebacker

School: North Dakota State

Pick: Round 7, No. 254

Analysis: Tuszka was placed on the IR following the Kansas City game and had only played 2 percent of the defensive snaps.

Essang Bassey, cornerback

School: Wake Forest

Pick: Undrafted

Analysis: Bassey has started at the nickel position the last three games for the Broncos and has played 205 coverage snaps this season. He's been targeted 27 times and has allowed 23 receptions.