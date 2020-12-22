Broncos rookie wide receiver Jerry Jeudy's numbers have dropped exponentially in the last four weeks.
After catching 37 passes in the first 10 games, he's only caught four passes in the last four games. He had one catch on five targets against the Bills on Saturday.
“His numbers haven't been what he would like or anybody would like, but he's made some big plays with those catches," coach Vic Fangio said. "Jerry's working hard, playing good, the ball just hasn't gotten there as much as we would like and as much as he would like at this point, recently.”
Jeudy isn't the only Broncos rookie who had his production drop Saturday, with KJ Hamler also only catching one pass but on four targets, after having a breakout performance a week earlier with two catches for 86 yards and two touchdowns.
Part of the issue with Jeudy and Hamler has been a tendency to drop passes. Among the 40 active rookie wide receivers, Jeudy ranks 35th in percentages of passes dropped and Hamler ranks 38th, according to Pro Football Focus. They've each dropped seven passes this season — the second most among rookies behind only Dallas' CeeDee Lamb.
“I think both of them have good hands," Fangio said. "Occasionally you're going to have some drops, but obviously just repetition and catching a million balls in the offseason, during the season, practice. All of that will help improve your hands, but I think both of them have shown that they belong in this league and will be good players in this league for a long time.”
Here's how Jeudy, Hamler and the rest of the Broncos rookies are performing through Week 15:
2020 Broncos rookies
Jerry Jeudy, wide receiver
School: Alabama
Pick: Round 1, No. 15
Analysis: Among rookies, Jeudy ranks eighth in receptions (41), sixth in yards (655) and is tied for ninth in touchdowns (two). He has the fifth-most targets among rookie receivers (88), but has a reception percentage of 46.6, which is ranked 33rd.
K.J. Hamler, wide receiver
School: Penn State
Pick: Round 2, No. 46
Analysis: Hamler's role decreased in the offense this week, after catching two passes for 86 yards and two touchdowns against the Panthers. He caught one pass for 4 yards against the Bills. He's caught 30 passes for 381 yards and three touchdowns this year. Hamler ranks 32nd in reception percentage (55.6) among rookies.
Michael Ojemudia, cornerback
School: Iowa
Pick: Round 3, No. 77
Analysis: Ojemudia played every defensive snap against the Chiefs and Panthers, and played 75 percent against the Bills before being ejected in the third quarter for throwing a punch. Among rookie corners, Ojemudia has played the fourth-most coverage snaps (447) and has allowed the third-most completions (45), according to Pro Football Focus.
Lloyd Cushenberry III, center
School: LSU
Pick: Round 3, No. 83
Analysis: Cushenberry has played every offensive snap for the Broncos this season, but is third to last among rookie offensive linemen in blocking, according to Pro Football Focus. He's allowed 27 quarterback pressures, 20 hurries, four sacks and three hits.
McTelvin Agim, defensive end
School: Arkansas
Pick: Round 3, No. 95
Analysis: Agim played 22 percent of the defensive snaps against the Panthers and 26 percent against the Bills, in which he had one tackle. He has eight tackles and one pass deflection this season.
Albert Okwuegbunam, tight end
School: Missouri
Pick: Round 4, No. 118
Analysis: Before tearing his ACL against Atlanta, Okwuegbunam had 11 receptions for 121 yards and one touchdown. Among rookie tight ends, he's still fourth in receptions and third in yards and touchdowns.
Justin Strnad, linebacker
School: Wake Forest
Pick: Round 5, No. 178
Analysis: Placed on IR with season-ending wrist surgery.
Netane Muti, guard
School: Fresno State
Pick: Round 6, No. 181
Analysis: Muti had not played a snap for the Broncos before the Panthers game, but made his first start at right guard in place of the injured Graham Glasgow, who returned against the Bills. Muti did not play against the Bills, but appears to be a part of the team's future.
Tyrie Cleveland, wide receiver
School: Florida
Pick: Round 7, No. 252
Analysis: Cleveland did not play against the Panthers or Bills.
Derrek Tuszka, linebacker
School: North Dakota State
Pick: Round 7, No. 254
Analysis: Tuszka was placed on the IR following the Kansas City game in Week 8, but was activated two weeks ago. He has since returned to practice, but did not play against the Bills.
Essang Bassey, cornerback
School: Wake Forest
Pick: Undrafted
Analysis: After recording his first career interception against the Saints, Bassey suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Chiefs. He finished the season with 21 solo tackles, two pass deflections and one interception.