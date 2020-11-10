Jerry Jeudy is quickly becoming the player the Denver Broncos knew he'd be when they took him 15th overall in the 2020 NFL draft in April.

Sunday against the Falcons, the rookie wide receiver took another step in the right direction, and this time it was the biggest of his career. He caught a career-high seven passes for 125 yards and a touchdown.

"Jerry is hitting his stride," quarterback Drew Lock said. "He's asserting himself in that wide receiver room and in the NFL. Pat's (Shurmur) going to take a second look at him. Maybe earlier in the year, yeah, he runs some pretty crisp and some pretty clean routes, but Jerry is getting physical."

Jeudy is not only seeing his production rise on the field, but also off it, where he's become a leader for a relatively young offense.

"All I'm doing is just saying the right things and keep on motivating and keeping our heads up. That's it," Jeudy said. "I'm just saying the right things to make us better each and every day. I'm not really saying too much.

"I just try to set a standard and get better each and every day."

Here's how Jeudy and each of Denver's rookies are performing through week nine of the 2020 season:

2020 Broncos rookies

Jerry Jeudy, wide receiver

School: Alabama

Pick: Round 1, No. 15

Analysis: Through eight games, Jeudy has 30 receptions for 484 yards and two touchdowns, which ranks him fifth among rookie receivers in receptions, fourth in yards and tied third in touchdowns. Jeudy has a Pro Football Focus grade of 66.9, which is sixth best among rookies. His 125 yards against the Falcons are the sixth-most in a single game by a Broncos rookie.

K.J. Hamler, wide receiver

School: Penn State

Pick: Round 2, No. 46

Analysis: Missing three games this season, Hamler's statistics aren't as good as Jeudy's, totaling 17 receptions for 190 yards and one touchdown. But Hamler had his best game against Atlanta, with six receptions for 75 yards — both career highs.

Michael Ojemudia, cornerback

School: Iowa

Pick: Round 3, No. 77

Analysis: Ojemudia has started six games for the Broncos and has played the fifth most total defensive snaps for Denver this season. He's totaled 30 tackles, four pass break ups, two forced fumbles and zero interceptions, compared to Detroit Lions third overall pick Jeff Okudah, who has 37 tackles, two pass break ups, zero forced fumbles and one interception.

Lloyd Cushenberry III, center

School: LSU

Pick: Round 3, No. 83

Analysis: Cushenberry has played all 548 offensive snaps for the Broncos this season. That's the second most snaps by a rookie offensive linemen this season, trailing only Tristan Wirfs who was selected 13th by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cushenberry has a 40.2 Pro Football Focus grade and has allowed four sacks.

McTelvin Agim, defensive end

School: Arkansas

Pick: Round 3, No. 95

Analysis: Agim has been limited this season, playing in only three games. Against Atlanta he totaled three tackles and had one pass deflection.

Albert Okwuegbunam, tight end

School: Missouri

Pick: Round 4, No. 118

Analysis: Before tearing his ACL against Atlanta on Sunday, Okwuegbunam had 11 receptions for 121 yards and one touchdown. Among rookie tight ends, he currently only trails fellow fourth round pick and Cleveland Brown Harrison Bryant in only three categories as Bryant has 15 receptions, 151 yards and three touchdowns.

Justin Strnad, linebacker

School: Wake Forest

Pick: Round 5, No. 178

Analysis: Placed on IR with season-ending wrist surgery.

Netane Muti, guard

School: Fresno State

Pick: Round 6, No. 181

Analysis: Muti has not played on offense for the Broncos this season, but has played five snaps on special teams.

Tyrie Cleveland, wide receiver

School: Florida

Pick: Round 7, No. 252

Analysis: Cleveland has mostly served as Denver's kick returner, returning seven kicks for a total 157 yards, which is ranked 29th in the league.

Derrek Tuszka, linebacker

School: North Dakota State

Pick: Round 7, No. 254

Analysis: Tuszka was placed on the IR following the Kansas City game and had only played two percent of the defensive snaps, but was a consistent contributor on special teams.

Essang Bassey, cornerback

School: Wake Forest

Pick: Undrafted

Analysis: Bassey has played more than anticipated for the Broncos due to injuries to starting corners A.J. Bouye and Bryce Callahan. He's totaled 16 solo tackles, including four against the Falcons Sunday. He currently has a 49.9 Pro Football Focus grade, allowing 18 receptions which is tied for 77th in the league.