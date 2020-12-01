Bassey

Denver Broncos defensive back Essang Bassey (34) celebrates with cornerback Michael Ojemudia (23) after intercepting a New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) pass during the second half Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. The Saints won 31-3. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

Kendall Hinton, an undrafted rookie practice squad wide receiver who played quarterback for the Broncos on Sunday, wasn't the only Wake Forest grad thrown into the spotlight in Denver's 31-3 loss to the Saints. 

Fellow undrafted rookie defensive back Essang Bassey had his first career interception against New Orleans. And that interception led to the Broncos' only points, 58-yard field goal by Brandon McManus. 

Bassey has played more this season than most expected, primarily starting at the nickel position for the Broncos. Sunday he played 41 percent of the defensive snaps. 

“Every day and every practice, every game, I’m just trying to get better and I feel like I have been since I first stepped into the lineup and since I first started playing," Bassey said. "Every day I try and keep getting better and better. I was able to make a play today, hopefully I can make more in the future and that’s going to, like I said, come from me continuing to learn and grow and continue getting better.”

2020 Broncos rookies

Jerry Jeudy, wide receiver

School: Alabama

Pick: Round 1, No. 15

Analysis: Jeudy didn't have a catch Sunday — his first game without a reception. Jeudy still has the fifth-most receptions among rookies with 37 and the fourth-most yards with 589. 

K.J. Hamler, wide receiver

School: Penn State

Pick: Round 2, No. 46

Analysis: Similar to Jeudy, Sunday was Hamler's first game that he did not record a reception. Hamler has missed three games this season due to injury, but has caught 25 passes for 275 yards and one touchdown. 

Michael Ojemudia, cornerback

School: Iowa

Pick: Round 3, No. 77

Analysis: Ojemudia got back on the field Sunday after not getting any snaps in the last two games. Against the Saints, he played 39 percent of the snaps and had three tackles and one pass deflection. 

Lloyd Cushenberry III, center

School: LSU

Pick: Round 3, No. 83

Analysis: Cushenberry has played every snap for the Broncos this season, but is second to last among rookie offensive lineman in blocking, according to Pro Football Focus. He's allowed 17 hurries, four sacks and three hits. 

McTelvin Agim, defensive end

School: Arkansas 

Pick: Round 3, No. 95

Analysis: Agim continues to rotate in on the defensive line for the Broncos, playing 25 percent of the snaps against New Orleans. He's recorded six tackles this season.

Albert Okwuegbunam, tight end

School: Missouri

Pick: Round 4, No. 118

Analysis: Before tearing his ACL against Atlanta, Okwuegbunam had 11 receptions for 121 yards and one touchdown. Among rookie tight ends, he only trails fellow fourth-round pick and Cleveland Brown Harrison Bryant in three categories as Bryant has 16 receptions, 164 yards and three touchdowns. 

Justin Strnad, linebacker

School: Wake Forest

Pick: Round 5, No. 178

Analysis: Placed on IR with season-ending wrist surgery.

Netane Muti, guard

School: Fresno State

Pick: Round 6, No. 181

Analysis: Muti has not played on offense for the Broncos this season, but has played nine snaps on special teams. 

Tyrie Cleveland, wide receiver 

School: Florida

Pick: Round 7, No. 252

Analysis: With Dionate Spencer out with COVID-19, Cleveland was again Denver's primary return man, but did not elect to return a kick. This season he's averaging 22.4 yards per return on seven attempts with a long of 30. 

Derrek Tuszka, linebacker

School: North Dakota State

Pick: Round 7, No. 254

Analysis: Tuszka was placed on the IR following the Kansas City game and had only played 2 percent of the defensive snaps.

Essang Bassey, cornerback

School: Wake Forest

Pick: Undrafted

Analysis: Bassey recorded his first career interception against the Saints. He's played the ninth-most defensive snaps for the Broncos and is eighth in tackles with 20. 

