Kendall Hinton, an undrafted rookie practice squad wide receiver who played quarterback for the Broncos on Sunday, wasn't the only Wake Forest grad thrown into the spotlight in Denver's 31-3 loss to the Saints.
Fellow undrafted rookie defensive back Essang Bassey had his first career interception against New Orleans. And that interception led to the Broncos' only points, 58-yard field goal by Brandon McManus.
Bassey has played more this season than most expected, primarily starting at the nickel position for the Broncos. Sunday he played 41 percent of the defensive snaps.
“Every day and every practice, every game, I’m just trying to get better and I feel like I have been since I first stepped into the lineup and since I first started playing," Bassey said. "Every day I try and keep getting better and better. I was able to make a play today, hopefully I can make more in the future and that’s going to, like I said, come from me continuing to learn and grow and continue getting better.”
2020 Broncos rookies
Jerry Jeudy, wide receiver
School: Alabama
Pick: Round 1, No. 15
Analysis: Jeudy didn't have a catch Sunday — his first game without a reception. Jeudy still has the fifth-most receptions among rookies with 37 and the fourth-most yards with 589.
K.J. Hamler, wide receiver
School: Penn State
Pick: Round 2, No. 46
Analysis: Similar to Jeudy, Sunday was Hamler's first game that he did not record a reception. Hamler has missed three games this season due to injury, but has caught 25 passes for 275 yards and one touchdown.
Michael Ojemudia, cornerback
School: Iowa
Pick: Round 3, No. 77
Analysis: Ojemudia got back on the field Sunday after not getting any snaps in the last two games. Against the Saints, he played 39 percent of the snaps and had three tackles and one pass deflection.
Lloyd Cushenberry III, center
School: LSU
Pick: Round 3, No. 83
Analysis: Cushenberry has played every snap for the Broncos this season, but is second to last among rookie offensive lineman in blocking, according to Pro Football Focus. He's allowed 17 hurries, four sacks and three hits.
McTelvin Agim, defensive end
School: Arkansas
Pick: Round 3, No. 95
Analysis: Agim continues to rotate in on the defensive line for the Broncos, playing 25 percent of the snaps against New Orleans. He's recorded six tackles this season.
Albert Okwuegbunam, tight end
School: Missouri
Pick: Round 4, No. 118
Analysis: Before tearing his ACL against Atlanta, Okwuegbunam had 11 receptions for 121 yards and one touchdown. Among rookie tight ends, he only trails fellow fourth-round pick and Cleveland Brown Harrison Bryant in three categories as Bryant has 16 receptions, 164 yards and three touchdowns.
Justin Strnad, linebacker
School: Wake Forest
Pick: Round 5, No. 178
Analysis: Placed on IR with season-ending wrist surgery.
Netane Muti, guard
School: Fresno State
Pick: Round 6, No. 181
Analysis: Muti has not played on offense for the Broncos this season, but has played nine snaps on special teams.
Tyrie Cleveland, wide receiver
School: Florida
Pick: Round 7, No. 252
Analysis: With Dionate Spencer out with COVID-19, Cleveland was again Denver's primary return man, but did not elect to return a kick. This season he's averaging 22.4 yards per return on seven attempts with a long of 30.
Derrek Tuszka, linebacker
School: North Dakota State
Pick: Round 7, No. 254
Analysis: Tuszka was placed on the IR following the Kansas City game and had only played 2 percent of the defensive snaps.
Essang Bassey, cornerback
School: Wake Forest
Pick: Undrafted
Analysis: Bassey recorded his first career interception against the Saints. He's played the ninth-most defensive snaps for the Broncos and is eighth in tackles with 20.