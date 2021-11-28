DENVER — There was no one within 5 yards of Pat Surtain II by the time he crossed into the end zone on Sunday afternoon, breaking out into a wind mill to celebrate his first-career touchdown.
Then he paused. He felt the moment called for a dance.
It wasn't planned, even though the rookie has surely been dreaming of this moment his entire life. The dance — with his arms in the air and his hips swaying ever-so-slightly back and forth — was an ode to his New Orleans heritage.
"It came naturally," he said of his moves, which his teammates described as smooth. "I had to think of something."
His father, Patrick Surtain, who grew up in the Bayou region, had a front row seat on Sunday. He had the perfect view as his son notched his first career pick-six in the same stadium he achieved his last one in 19 years ago.
"It's crazy," Surtain II said. "Having that same experience as him is a special feeling."
After his moment in the end zone, Surtain II ran straight to his father, handing him the ball. That moment was planned, Surtain II said. The elder Surtain played on the sport's biggest stage for 11 years. Now, it's time for his son to leave his mark on the league.
"I always knew my second pick, he was going to get that ball," he said. "That was a special moment for both of us."
On Sunday, in addition to his first career touchdown, Surtain II achieved his first multi-interception day in just his 11th career game, helping seal the deal in the Broncos 28-13 victory over the Chargers. Surtain has three interceptions so far this season, the first Bronco since Hall of Famer Steve Atwater in 1989 to post three interceptions in their rookie year.
Surtain II stood out at the University of Alabama, and was drafted ninth overall this year. The talent was clearly there, but it's never a guarantee that it will carry over into the NFL. Surtain II, though, has proven in his first season that he can not only hang with the best, he can beat them.
"Selfishly, there's nothing better than playing in the back end with guys like Pat," safety Justin Simmons said. "We've said it all year long, he's special. There's something about the way he carries himself character-wise that we just knew he would transition really well into the league."
Surtain II's first interception on Sunday came in the beginning of the fourth quarter, when he ran to the right side of the field to nab the pass from Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.
The second came a few minutes later, after Herbert's pass attempt was tipped. Surtain II scooped it up, and ran it 70-yards at a pace of 22.07 seconds, the fastest speed from a defensive player as a ball-carrier over the last five seasons, according to Next Gen Stats. He ran track in high school, so he said he wasn't surprised by the speed.
"I always knew I was fast," he said.
Surtain II got one of four game balls on Sunday, and is now preparing for his next big test: a divisional matchup against the Chiefs next week in prime time.
"You have to expect every game to make big time plays," Surtain II said. "Especially when it's necessary. I just felt like going into the game, those plays were necessary."