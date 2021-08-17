ENGLEWOOD — Broncos rookie linebacker Baron Browning was so excited to be back on the practice field Tuesday, he was willing to tackle a reporter.
"I'll tackle you right now," Browning said to a media member following practice.
The third-round pick finally returned to practice this week after suffering a knee injury in May during rookie minicamp. Browning didn't disclose what exactly the injury was — he's still wearing a large brace on his right knee — but did admit he had hoped to be back at the start of training camp three weeks ago.
"It feels good just to be out there moving around," Browning said. "The recovery was going good, (but) I had a little setback. Just kind of had to wait for that to calm down. ... I thought the same timeline, but I can only control what I can control."
Spending all that time watching from the sidelines has been frustrating, Browning said. It's also left him "way behind" where he needs to be if he wants to contribute to this year's team, according to coach Vic Fangio.
That's why it was important for Browning to finally get on the practice field this week and possibly play in Saturday's preseason game against the Seahawks.
"Honestly, I don't even know all the specifics yet," Browning said. "Really just trying to get back in the groove of things. It's only my second day out here, so I don't really know when they plan on playing me.
"I was in meetings, but I mean, if you're in meetings for three months, nothing is the same as being out here. So for me, I just need reps."
Browning said he feels "fine" now, it's more about knocking the rust off the next few weeks before the season starts. He joked with Fangio on Tuesday, asking him if he had any WD-40 with him, "so I can just grease my body back up."
WD-40 or not, when Browning returns to his prior form, he figures to be a big part of the Broncos' future at linebacker. Browning showcased his athleticism at Ohio State, playing inside and outside backer, and is playing inside right now.
Either way, it's clear to see Browning is ready to be back on the field — wherever the Broncos have him playing.
"I'm eager," Browning said. "I'm just trying to stay in the moment and not get too ahead of myself."