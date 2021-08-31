The Broncos' initial 53-man roster for the 2021 season has officially been set.
Broncos and GM George Paton kept 23 offensive players, 27 defensive and three specialists. But Paton isn't quite done yet, with running back Mike Boone and cornerback Michael Ojemuida going on the IR starting Wednesday, Denver will have two available roster spots to fill with players who were added to the waivers.
"We're always looking," Paton said. "Tonight, we're going to get the cuts. We do like our 53-man roster, but we'll sit tonight. We're picking ninth in the waiver claims. So we think we can help us, like we always do throughout the season... But I do like this football team. Thought we had a really nice preseason, nice training camp, led by Vic and the coaches, so I like the trek we're on."
The Broncos roster doesn't look too much different than a year ago in terms of starters, but does feature 23 different players than last year's initial 53-man roster.
"I think every position, to a certain degree, was difficult (to cut)," coach Vic Fangio said. "I think we did good. I think we tried to address everything aggressively, but judiciously and not recklessly and I think we made a good dent in all of our needs."
Here's a look at who made it at each position and who was cut from the team:
OFFENSE (23)
Quarterbacks (2): Teddy Bridgewater, Drew Lock
After months of battling each other for the starting job, the Broncos kept both Bridgewater and Lock, but cut third-string quarterback Brett Rypien who will be a candidate for the practice squad. Bridgewater will be the Broncos' starter Week 1 against the Giants.
Running backs (4): Melvin Gordon, Javonte Williams, Royce Freeman, Mike Boone (IR)
The Broncos kept four running backs after Mike Boone injured his quad in Minnesota two weeks ago, which opened the door for veteran Royce Freeman to make the team. Boone will be placed on the injured reserve to start the season, which will open up a spot on the roster Wednesday. Boone is expected to be back by Week 4.
Wide receivers (5): Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, KJ Hamler, Tim Patrick, Diontae Spencer
The Broncos only took five wide receivers after trading Trinity Benson to the Lions and waiving Tyrie Cleveland, rookie Seth Williams and fan-favorite Kendall Hinton. Though, Paton said Tuesday he expects the Broncos to add several more receivers on the roster or practice squad.
Tight ends/fullback (4): Noah Fant, Albert Okwuegbunam, Eric Saubert, Andrew Beck
As expected, the Broncos kept four tight ends, including Andrew Beck who can also play fullback. Both Beck and Saubert will be key special teams players.
Offensive line (8): Garett Bolles, Bobby Massie, Dalton Risner, Lloyd Cushenberry, Graham Glasgow, Calvin Anderson, Netane Muti, Quinn Meinerz
Surprisingly, the Broncos only kept eight offensive linemen, but according to Paton, will definitely bring back tackle Cam Fleming -- likely after Boone and Ojemudia are placed on the IR.
DEFENSE (27)
Defensive line (6): Shelby Harris, Dre'Mont Jones, Mike Purcell, DeShawn Williams, McTelvin Agim, Jonathan Harris
Harris might be the most surprising addition on the roster, as many expected it to be Shamar Stephen, who the Broncos signed this offseason. Still, like Fleming, Paton expects to bring Stephen back once the Broncos make room on the IR.
"Jonathan's hardworking, real tough, real coachable, going to do things the way you tell him to do it and he just loves playing football," Fangio said. "He's just kind of a really tough defensive lineman."
Outside linebacker (5): Von Miller, Bradley Chubb, Malik Reed, Jonathon Cooper, Andre Mintze
For the 17th time in the last 18 years, the Broncos kept an undrafted rookie. This year, that’s Andre Mintze. Instead of keeping Derrek Tuszka, who was a seventh-round pick last year, the Broncos kept Mintze, who had a great camp and preseason.
"He plays tough and physical," Fangio said of Mintze. "Has a good burst at the line. Has a little nasty to him. I think he likes playing the game. I think he likes the hitting part of the game. And he's smart — picks up things quickly."
Inside linebacker (5): Josey Jewell, Alexander Johnson, Justin Strnad, Baron Browning, Jonas Griffith
The Broncos kept their core four inside linebackers but also added Jonas Griffith, who they traded for from the 49ers on Monday. Griffith will be a key special teams contributor, according to Paton and Fangio.
"We're hopeful Jonas can come in here and pick things up quickly in the special teams area," Fangio said. "And be a contributor in all four phases."
Cornerback (6): Ronald Darby, Kyle Fuller, Bryce Callahan, Pat Surtain II, Michael Ojemudia (IR), Kary Vincent Jr.
The Broncos kept six cornerbacks in what was one of the hardest cuts to make due to their depth at the position. Vincent, a seventh-round pick, beat out Nate Hairston, Parnell Motley and Saivion Smith for the final spot. Cornerback is arguably the most talented unit the Broncos have.
Safety (5): Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson, Caden Sterns, P.J. Locke, Jamar Johnson
After only taking three safeties last season, the Broncos took five this year, including rookies Sterns and Johnson. For Johnson, he came on late after missing the first week of training camp due to COVID-19. He’s been impressive since returning to the field.
"(Johnson) was behind. COVID effects everybody a little bit differently," Fangio said. "He still has a long ways to go, but he's progressing."
SPECIAL TEAMS (3)
Specialists (3): K Brandon McManus, P Sam Martin, LS Jacob Bobenmoyer
There was little to no debate who make special teams, as all three of McManus, Martin and Bobenmoyer went unchallenged during camp.