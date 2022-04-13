DENVER • When Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton signed his four-year, $60 million contract extension 142 days ago on Nov. 22, he didn't know who would be throwing him balls in 2022.
Sutton trusted general manager George Paton to make the right move and he trusted himself to perform at a high level, no matter the quarterback. And it worked out for Sutton and the Broncos, landing nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson in March.
"I had no conversations with them about the quarterback situation," Sutton said Tuesday of contract negotiations. "Rumors are rumors. I had no idea who was going to be our quarterback going into the upcoming season, all I knew is I wanted to be a Bronco.
"God works in mysterious ways. We got the contract done, and we got Russ. Everything is right in front of us."
Sutton and his fellow Bronco receivers are certainly the biggest winners of the Wilson trade, having little stability at the quarterback position the past six seasons. In his four seasons in Denver, Sutton has caught passes from six different quarterbacks. And despite the inconsistency of who has been throwing him the ball, he's become a premier receiver in the league, totaling 175 receptions for 2,658 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Having already spent time with Wilson in San Diego where Wilson hosted him and other Broncos for a private workout, Sutton knows his game, on and off the field, is going to be elevated.
Uh oh. 😏 @SuttonCourtland pic.twitter.com/LBPVIhoUKp— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 22, 2022
"His knowledge of the game is to a different level," Sutton said. "You can tell that it comes to him so easy. And he wants everyone around him to be able to understand it the way he understands, it so that we can play as fast as we possibly can."
Sutton also said he feels as healthy as he's ever been, after returning last year from an ACL injury in 2020. After playing in a brace all last season, he's spent this off-season without the brace and said his "body feels amazing."
With Sutton healthy and nearly the entire receiving corps returning, the Broncos' offensive expectations are high next season. Sutton hopes to return to play again at an elite level, as he showed he can in 2019 when he made his first career Pro Bowl. And he's expected to, with Wilson under center and coach Nathaniel Hackett calling plays.
But Sutton isn't the only one who has high expectations. Wilson has brought new expectations to Denver, and everyone from the receivers to the employees can feel it.
"Everyone in the building understands the expectation, the standards, are being risen to everyone's best — from the cooks to the equipment guys, video — everyone in the building understands that we have to operate at a different level, operate at a different standard," Sutton said. "It's Russ, plus coach Hackett and the new coaching staff. Everyone is bringing that new juice, that new energy into the building. I think everyone is buying into it and understanding what the standard is."