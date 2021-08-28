DENVER — Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller and wide receiver Courtland Sutton made their triumphant returns to the field Saturday night at Empower Field, playing in Denver's final preseason of the game against the Rams. Sutton (ACL) and Miller (ankle) are coming off season-ending injuries from a year ago.
The Broncos beat the Rams, 17-12, with both Sutton and Miller playing the entire first quarter and early in the second quarter. Miller totaled three tackles and Sutton totaled two receptions for 27 yards and one touchdown.
“Courtland obviously on the touchdown drive made some catches that were nice, and it looked like Von is doing well too," coach Vic Fangio said during his halftime TV interview.
Meanwhile, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater made his debut as the Broncos' starting quarterback, going 6 for 11 with 62 passing yards and one touchdown. Backup Drew Lock went 5 for 7 with 67 passing yards and one touchdown.
Here are the other top observations from each quarter:
First quarter
Star: RB Melvin Gordon. Gordon, who didn't play in the Broncos' first two preseason games, was Denver's only real offensive threat in the first quarter, totaling 30 yards on four carries and also having one catch for four yards in the first 15 minutes. Gordon is coming off one of the better seasons of his career, rushing for 986 yards and will be the Broncos' go-to back in 2021.
Highlight: K Brandon McManus' 54-yard field goal. Not a lot happened in the first quarter, but McManus' 54-yard field goal on the Broncos' first offensive series of the game deserves some spotlight, as McManus could have made the kick from 60 yards. Special teams have been shaky for the Broncos this preseason, but McManus is still considered one of the most reliable kickers in the NFL.
Second quarter
Star: OLB Jonathon Cooper. The rookie continues to make big plays. Cooper started the game making a tackle on the opening kickoff, and then when he entered the game in the second quarter at outside linebacker, he had a big tackle for loss on his third play in the game. Cooper, a seventh-round pick, has been one of the Broncos' best rookies this preseason and has become a lock to make the team.
Highlight: WR Courtland Sutton's touchdown catch. In his first game since tearing his ACL in Week 2 after last season, Sutton made his return, catching two passes for 27 yards and a touchdown on only three targets. Sutton's eight-yard touchdown catch was a diving one in the back of the end zone, as quarterback Teddy Bridgewater escaped pressure to deliver the throw.
Third quarter
Star: QB Drew Lock. After an up and down first half in which he lost a fumble, Lock responded well in the third quarter, leading a 74-yard touchdown drive. On the drive he was 4 for 4 with 55 yards, finishing with a 7-yard touchdown pass to tight end Austin Fort.
Highlight: S P.J. Locke's pass breakup. Locke has been one of the bigger surprises this preseason and had arguably the best play of the third quarter, breaking up a pass in the back of the end zone on third down.
Fourth quarter
Star: RB Damarea Crockett. The rookie running back got a lot of run Saturday, totaling 36 yards on nine carries. He could be a viable pick for the Broncos' practice squad.
Highlight: Jamar Johnson's fourth down stop. Another rookie, Johnson hasn't played much this preseason, but made a big tackle in the fourth quarter to force a Rams turnover on downs.