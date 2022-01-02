Broncos quarterback Drew Lock felt something in his shoulder on the second drive of Sunday's game against the Chargers.

It felt a little funny, he recalled after the game, and similar to other injuries he's had before. He went into the locker room, got a shot, and returned in the next quarter. His first pass back was a 44-yard completion to Courtland Sutton, quickly quieting any talk that he shouldn't be back in there.

"No way was I going to stand on the sideline," Lock said. "Came back out and gave it all I got."

His efforts weren't enough. The Broncos fell to the Chargers 34-13, eliminating them from the playoffs. Lock, starting for the second week in a row in place of the injured Teddy Bridgewater, was 18-for-25 for 245 yards and one touchdown.

"I thought he had some good throws," coach Vic Fangio said. "Made some good reads. But we just can't seem to find a rhythm and a consistency in our offense to keep drives sustained, make first downs and eventually get a touchdown."

His shoulder was numb after the game, and he said it's too early to know if this will have any impact on his preparation for next week's season finale against the Chiefs. Brett Rypien played the series will Lock was in the locker room, and would be the next man up if Lock and Bridgewater were unable to return.

This week was another audition for Lock, who has spent majority of the season as the backup to Bridgewater. He was dynamic at times — like with that 44-yard downfield pass to Sutton — but overall the offense wasn't productive. They scored only one touchdown — a five-yard pass from Lock to Noah Fant late in the game.

One of the biggest mishaps of the day came on a fourth and goal from the Chargers two yard line, when a trick play went south and ended with Lock a yard short of the end zone. It was a play they weren't able to practice full speed this week — a dozen COVID-19 cases altered their practice schedule – and the Chargers were able to read it right away.

"I think we had a decent rhythm all game," Lock said. "Maybe the rhythm wasn't coming in the red zone, maybe we do need to look at the things when we get in the red zone."

Lock said he's disappointed he wasn't able to lead the Broncos to the playoffs, but that he's personally made strides in these two starts.

"My number one goal is to win a football game," he said. "Taking care of the football and not winning the game will get you a donut. Personally, I feel like my play has gotten better ... doesn't mean much to me if we are not winning a football game."