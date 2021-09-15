ENGLEWOOD — Teddy Bridgewater doesn't know what goes into "QBR" — known as total quarterback rating, which is a statistic used to measure quarterback performance and how efficient they are week-to-week.
But while the Broncos quarterback may not know what it is or what goes into producing that stat, he did have the highest QBR of any quarterback in the league Sunday at 95.7, which is also the highest mark of his career.
"I still know don’t know how to read the QBR thing," Bridgewater said Wednesday. "Honestly, man, it was just a game where we executed in tough situations. The third downs, fourth downs, red zone, and we could still be better. I think we were like two for five as far as scoring touchdowns in the red zone, so we want to improve in those areas. I really don’t even know much about QBR honestly."
Bridgewater played about as well as he could have Sunday, going 28 of 36 for 264 yards and touchdowns. According to Pro Football Reference, he had only two bad throws all game, which was the best in the NFL in Week 1.
But what made Bridgewater's performance against the Giants special was his ability to extend plays with feet. Several times Bridgewater escaped pressure outside the pocket and found receivers down the field on third and fourth downs — most notably to wide receiver KJ Hamler on a third down and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam on a fourth down.
"When you’re out there in the games and there’s so much going on around you, you just have to have that feel and you have a clock in your head as well," Bridgewater said. "We have a standard around here and you watch some of the plays from Sunday, it lived up to our standard. For me, it’s just a feel thing. Some of it might be luck and I had some luck on Sunday I guess, but right now we’re focused on Jacksonville.”
Bridgewater hopes to replicate his performance Sunday in Jacksonville, going up against a defense that gave up 449 total yards and 37 points to the Texans last week. The only thing that Bridgewater and the offense can probably do better is to get out to a fast start, after only scoring three points on their first three drives before scoring a touchdown on the final drive of the first half.
"Talking about getting out to a good start, that has to be our mindset this week," Bridgewater said. "We want to be greedy with starting fast and then have that mindset that man let’s start fast so that throughout the course of the game our defense can have that energy and take the field with that confidence."
Either way, it's clear the Giants game is in Bridgewater's rearview mirror, no matter how great it was. Now, he hopes to do it consistently.
“Honestly, I can’t remember the game as much as the first couple plays but we’ve just got to come out hot with the right mindset," Bridgewater said. "Last week was really — I think it was good for us to experience this knocking out all the jitters and things like that. It was our first live and real game together — even though we had the preseason.
"You can see a lot of growth in this team, and I’m glad that I’m witnessing it.”