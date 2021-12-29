ENGLEWOOD — For Drew Lock, Sunday's performance against the Raiders is something he feels like he can build on.
While it wasn't the best game of the young quarterback's career, there were a good amount of positives in Lock's outing in the Broncos' 17-13 loss. Lock was 15 of 22 with 153 yards and an 87.9 quarterback rating — Pro Football Focus graded him as the third best quarterback in the NFL in Week 16 based of decision-making and efficiency.
It appears as though Lock will at least get one more opportunity as the starter this season, as coach Vic Fangio said Wednesday starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will likely again be out this week with a concussion. Fangio was pleased with Lock's performance Sunday, despite the offense still struggling to score.
"I saw his arm talent. He can make throws all over the field from sideline to sideline or vertically down the field," Fangio said. "He did a good job with our play-action game and made some big plays off of that. I think those were some of the best things he did in the game and what he showed in the game. We just need to see more of it from the entire offense."
The biggest success for Lock last week was the fact he didn't turn the ball over. In his 22 games played in the NFL, Lock has turned the ball over in 19 of those games — likely one of the biggest reasons he lost the quarterback battle to Bridgewater in training camp.
Against the Raiders, though, Lock made sure to make that an emphasis.
“For one, we took care of the football. No turnovers, and when you have zero turnovers in a game, it gives you most of the time the best chance to get a win," Lock said. "Delivered the ball in places that it needed to be delivered. Ran a clean ship. Just being able to get guys the ball, let them make plays and show the talent that we got around us. We got a lot of talented guys on this offense. When you're on the field, taking care of the football and getting it in these guys’ hands, that’s definitely our best shot to keep moving the ball and trying to go down and score. So, I'd say taking care of the ball, making smart decisions with it. When the shot’s there, taking them and when they weren't, being smart with it.”
And making those smart decisions — which has been a problem in his career — is something that he believes will give him confidence the rest of this season and beyond.
“I think the thing for me was, with it being your first start, there's sometimes a little nerves" Lock said. "Sometimes a little rustiness, sometimes a little this, a little that. There's just a lot that goes into starting a game as an NFL quarterback, and I didn't think I felt any of that when I went out there. I felt like I've been playing all year. When you get to feel like that as a quarterback, that brings comfortableness. You get a lot of positive thoughts in the head, so to say. It felt good to be out there."
It's unclear if Lock will play the final game of the season against the Chiefs Jan. 9, but make no mistake, however much Lock plays these next couple weeks will be an audition for his future.
Whether that's for the Broncos or another team is yet to be seen. But Lock is trying to prove he can be a starter in the NFL.
“I think the most important thing is to show the guys around me, as far as players, the offensive line, the tight ends, the wide receivers, the defense and to show myself," Lock said. "Whether or not the Broncos look at it in whatever light they may, that's up to them. That's talk for after the season. It's really on my mind to go out and play this game well, get a win for this for this team, this state, for this organization. Then whatever it may be as far as analyzing my play, we'll let that ride until the end of this year.”
Injury report
The Broncos had five players not practice Wednesday: Bridgewater (concussion), inside linebacker Kenny Young (concussion), cornerback Ronald Darby (shoulder), safety Kareem Jackson (back/shoulder) and outside linebacker Stephen Weatherly. They also added four players to the COVID-19/reserve list: wide receiver Tim Patrick, safety Caden Sterns, tackle Calvin Anderson and practice squad wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland. Center Lloyd Cushenberry returned to practice, coming off the COVID-19/reserve list.
