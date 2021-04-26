The Broncos have promoted Brittany Bowlen to senior vice president of strategy and hired China Jude as vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion, the organization announced Monday.

Bowlen, the youngest daughter of late Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, has served in the organization's front office as the vice president of strategic initiatives since 2019 and most recently oversaw the Broncos' COVID-19 task force. She appears to be a prime candidate to replace her father as the owner of the team, but a trial between her father's trustees and her sisters — who have indicated they'd like to sell the team — on July 12 will determine that.

Bowlen, 30, has made it clear she wants to be the next owner of the team, but all six of Bowlen's siblings will have to be in agreement of that, which, right now, they're not.

"It's no secret to any of you that this is my dream job. I want to have a career in football and I'm going to do everything to make that possible," Bowlen said April 21. "(Leading the team’s COVID-19 response efforts) has opened many doors for me and it’s allowed me to continue to have that career and those opportunities to champion my colleagues and work with them. They have been incredibly supportive and I'm looking forward to continuing on this journey together. I'm hopeful for the future.”

As for Jude, she is a hiring months in the making. The Broncos announced in September they would be conducting a national search to lead their diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

"I am extremely grateful to Joe Ellis, George Paton and the rest of the Broncos leadership team for selecting me for this opportunity," Jude said in a statement. "One of the attractive things about this position is the organization-wide investment in making a positive commitment to DEI. I'm ready to work closely with Brittany and roll up my sleeves to share ideas of how we can continue to create meaningful change within the organization and community."

Jude is more than qualified for the new position, coming from the University of Wyoming where she spent three years as the senior associate athletic director for administration/senior woman administrator. She has more than 23 years of collegiate athletic administration and coaching experience.

"When we announced the Broncos Inspire Change program at the beginning of last season, we began searching for someone who not only makes the Broncos leaders in the industry for DEI, but could add significant value to the Denver community," Bowlen said. "Throughout the interview process, China Jude passionately demonstrated how advancing DEI initiatives will help the Broncos win on and off the field.

"China has been recognized nationally as a college administrator as well as a leader in the DEI space, and we are looking forward to her bringing her expertise to the Broncos."