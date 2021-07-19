Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis was selected as the recipient of the Mizel Institute 2021 Community Enrichment Award, the team announced Monday. The philanthropic award is considered one of Colorado's top service awards "that recognizes individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the community."
Ellis joins John Elway (2017) and Pat Bowlen (2013) as Broncos recipients and will be recognized by Gov. Jared Polis at the Colorado Remembers 9/11 20th Anniversary Commemoration at Empower Field at Mile High on Wednesday, Sept. 1.
“Joe Ellis’ leadership of the Denver Broncos and his passion for causes that promote health and wellness, youth development and civic engagement for Coloradoans make him genuinely deserving of the Mizel Institute Community Enrichment Award,” Polis said in a statement.
Ellis has been at the forefront of a historic year for the Broncos in the community. The Broncos, led by Ellis and their community outreach team, have been selected as finalists in back-to-back years (2020-2021) for ESPN's Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year Award, which only selects four franchises in all of sports each year.
Over the past year, the Broncos have volunteered over 850 hours, expanded social justice initiatives, contributed more than $1 million in COVID-19 relief and invested $300,000 in the Broncos Boys & Girls Club’s renovations, among many other community accomplishments.
“We are privileged to honor a leader and an organization that have indelibly shaped our community,” Mizel Institute Founder Larry A. Mizel said in a statement. “Joe Ellis and the Denver Broncos demonstrate, time and again, that their family and team extend to the city and state. This past year, we have seen the most challenging of times, and Joe and the Broncos have helped lead the way in healing and unifying our community.”