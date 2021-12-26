LAS VEGAS — A one in 1,000 chance.
Those are the Broncos' (7-8) odds to make the playoffs after their 17-13 loss to the Raiders (8-7) Sunday, according to FiveThirtyEight.com. It was only two weeks ago, Denver was 7-6, coming off their best performance of the season against the Lions and with everything in front of them.
Since then?
Devastating losses to the Bengals and Raiders — two playoff-contending teams — due to poor play on the offensive side of the ball.
"It definitely hurts," quarterback Drew Lock said. "It was in our hands today and we didn't take advantage of it."
The Broncos had their chances against the Raiders, with the defense giving them three takeaways, including a 21-yard interception returned to the Raiders' 1-yard-line by outside linebacker Bradley Chubb that resulted in the Broncos' only touchdown of the game. It was a similar performance to last week against the Bengals when the defense held Cincinnati to 15 points and forced a turnover.
"We have to capitalize on situations on both sides of the ball," said defensive end Shelby Harris, who had two sacks and a forced fumble. We've got to get a stop on defense, we've got to get a stop. When we've got to score on offense, we've got to score."
The offense again didn't take advantage this week, scoring only 10 points and totaling only 158 yards, which is their lowest total yardage this season. It's no coincidence Sunday was also the Broncos' worst rushing game of the season, with running backs Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams only totaling eight rushing yards on 14 carries.
"You get 158 yards of offense and eight first downs, it's hard to say anything good about the offense," coach Vic Fangio said. "We've just got to keep looking at it and get it improved, obviously. Eight first downs ain't going to cut it, 18 yards rushing isn't going to cut it, 1 for 10 on third isn't going to cut it. But we'll keep working at it."
The Broncos' offense can shoulder a good amount of the blame for not only Sunday's loss but the season as a whole. While the defense has played well enough to win nearly every week, the same can't be said for the offense, especially in recent must-win games in December.
Against the Chiefs in Week 13, the Broncos scored only nine points, going 1 of 3 in the red zone. Against the Bengals in Week 15, the Broncos scored only 10 points, turning the ball over inside the 10-yard-line. And against the Raiders, the Broncos scored only 13 points, converting only 1 of 10 third-down tries.
Each week, it's something different for the Broncos' offense, whether it be the passing game, run game, squandering opportunities near the end zone, turning the ball over in key situations, or being unable to keep drives alive.
"In terms of a specific thing being the issue, it's a cumulation of things," wide receiver Courtland Sutton said. "I know today, finding out that we went 1 of 10 on third down, which obviously you're not going to win a lot of games having that type of success on third down. It's a cumulation of a lot things. We can't shoot ourselves in the foot when it's third and manageable and then we get a penalty and we're looking at third and long. All those things play into it.
"All we can do is control what we can control. This game is behind us. We've got to go watch the film and break it down and try and find those things that we need to work on."
It's likely too late for the Broncos to fix the offense this season, though. The Broncos will need a lot of help to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2015-16. They'll also need to beat both the Chargers (8-7) and the Chiefs (11-4) in the final two games of the season.
The sentiment shared among players and Fangio were the same, acknowledging their hopes for the playoffs, which seemed promising at the start of the season and just two weeks ago, are diminished. But with two games left and a chance at a winning record for the first time since 2016, the Broncos still have something to play for — whether it be a winning record, contract extensions, or their coaching jobs, which appear to be on the line the next two weeks.
"These guys are competitors, they're fighters. We're going to do everything we can to get that eighth win," Fangio said. "We've got two games left and we're going to do everything we can to get that eighth win this week.
"We're going to try our ass off this week to get our eighth win and then we're going to try our ass off the next week. I don't view it as the season's over."