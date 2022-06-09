ENGLEWOOD • Brandon McManus has been with the Broncos longer than any other player on the organization's roster.
The 30-year-old kicker has been in Denver his entire career since 2014, meaning he's the only player who was able to really meet and know Pat Bowlen personally before his battle with Alzheimer's in 2014 and his death in 2019. Now, McManus and the rest of the Broncos will have a new owner, after the Pat Bowlen Trust agreed to sell the team to Walmart's Rob Walton and Greg Penner for $4.65 billion.
"I was fortunate to meet ‘Mr. B.’ before he battled a difficult disease that took him away from the community that he impacted," McManus said. "To me, it’s been great now to get some clarity. Any business structure is great when you have someone in place to lead and follow, and someone for our top executives to lean on.
"With Rob and the Walton-Penner group coming in here, I’m excited to have some direction. I know from their business standards the accountability that they’ll have at the top, and they’ll hold everyone to it to get us back to the winning ways that I’ve been hoping to get to."
For the players, while they don't interact with the ownership that often, they are excited about the opportunities the new ownership can provide, as Walton alone is worth nearly $70 billion, the richest owner in the NFL.
"I think that we have a phenomenal group of people that are going to run this organization, from Mr. Walton to Mr. and Mrs. Penner," Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles said. "They are phenomenal people. You just see what they have done at Walmart and what a great organization they are and of how they have changed so many people’s lives with job opportunities to be big in the community.
"Those are the people I sort of wanted because I feel like they’re going to come in here and do what it takes to get us back to where we need to be and build this organization like it should be. "
The Broncos have now completed a busy offseason that's brought in a new head coach in Nathaniel Hackett, a new quarterback in Russell Wilson, and now a new owner in the Walton-Penner group.
Hackett and Wilson will most directly affect the players next season and in coming years. But players expressed relief to finally have the ownership question behind them. Veterans on the team signaled they will have plenty of ideas for the new owners on where the organization can improve.
"I’d say $4.65 billion was a ‘great value’ that they got the team for," McManus said. "As a sounding board, I have no problem giving my opinion, whether right, wrong or indifferent. I think the previous regime has known that. Whatever they need from me — they write my checks to make field goals. That’s what I’ll continue to do, but if I can help them in any way with the transition here, I’ll be doing that."