ENGLEWOOD — Lloyd Cushenberry might be the smartest player in the Broncos' offensive line room.
Denver's starting center the past two seasons has been impressive in the meeting room this off-season, according to coach Nathaniel Hackett. That's a good sign for a player who might be competing for his starting spot come training camp.
"We do a lot of different testing with the guys during meetings," Hackett said Tuesday. "We have these fun ‘Kahoot!’ tests that we like to do, and he wins every one of them when the whole group is in there. That’s a challenge to all of the offensive guys because we’re trying to figure out how to find someone to beat him, but he’s doing a great job. His knowledge of the system, his understanding of it gets better every day."
Cushenberry has been solid for the Broncos, after being drafted in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. But some have wondered if his job would be up for grabs going into the 2022 season, with Graham Glasgow, Quinn Meinerz and rookie Luke Wattenberg possible competing for that starting spot.
Cushenberry, though, has taken nearly all the first-team reps during OTAs, with Glasgow injured, Meinerz starting at right guard and Wattenberg still being new. And Hackett said Cushenberry is a player who certainly fits his outside zone scheme.
"He’s great," Hackett said. "He’s a guy that you can do downhill stuff with like they have done in the past — the inside zone — but he can run off the ball. That’s something that you want to take advantage of. He can reach his shade, which he has shown consistently up to this point, and I can’t wait to get pads on so I can see even more."
Cushenberry added that he believes he fits in "any scheme" and that he spends his nights studying the new offense. He's gone as far as making note cards to study the formations and play calls.
"I’m liking this (scheme) so far," Cushenberry said. "The past few years didn’t really work out for us, but hopefully this year is the turnaround. I’m loving the system that we have now.”
But the real test for Cushenberry will be on the field and the chemistry he builds with new quarterback Russell Wilson. Cushenberry has been working a lot with Wilson, including when he was first traded to Denver. The two worked out together in San Diego in March.
"So far, Russell and I have been on the same page with cadences and under-center snaps," Cushenberry said. "We’ve been on the same page. It was good that he invited me out to go to his house in San Diego a few months ago just to get those snaps early. Coming into OTAs, it was a smooth transition.”
OTAs observations
The defense owned the team portion of Tuesday's practice, with the first team offense struggling to move the ball. Of course, it didn't help that the Broncos' offensive line was without starting left tackle Garett Bolles, who was absent, and right tackle Billy Tuner, who is injured.
On the first play of the team portion, cornerback Pat Surtain II intercepted Wilson. From there, the defense dominated the day.
“We have to fix some things up on offense on that one. We messed that one up," Hackett said of the interception. "We have to keep running on that. But I thought that was a great reactionary play for him and that was the first pick of the OTAs in the offseason. We’re going to be hearing about that, but that was a heck of a job across the board. The defense is coming along really well. Obviously, they have played together, and they’ve done a nice job. It makes us better, it makes me better, and makes the whole offense better. It’s great to see that competitive nature out there.”