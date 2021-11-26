ENGLEWOOD — Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb will be a "game-day decision" against the Chargers Sunday, coach Vic Fangio announced Friday.
Chubb has been on injured reserve since Week 2 versus the Jaguars when he injured his ankle. The Broncos would have to activate Chubb to the 53-man roster by 2 p.m. Saturday if he were to play Sunday. He's participated in every practice this week.
“I thought he had a good practice today. We’ll see where he’s at tomorrow and go from there," Fangio said. “He wouldn’t be full go (Sunday). We’d try and pace him and keep track of his snaps as we go.”
The Broncos are expected to be without safety Kareem Jackson and right tackle Bobby Massie. Fangio said Massie, who had practiced on Thursday, didn't have a set back in practice, but "He just doesn’t feel good enough right now." That means Calvin Anderson will likely start at left tackle in place of Garett Bolles who is on the reserve/COVID-19 list and Cam Fleming will start in place of Massie on the right side.
It'll be a tall task for Anderson and Fleming who will be going up against one of the better pass rushers in the NFL in Chargers' defensive end Joey Bosa.
"We’ve been playing that way for a few weeks," Fangio said. "Obviously Bosa is a great player, great pass rusher. We have three of the five starters that are out with both tackles and (guard) Graham (Glasgow). It’s the next-man-up mentality.”
As for Jackson, it'll be rookie Caden Sterns taking his place on the back end for the Broncos. Sunday would be Sterns' first career NFL start.
"Just to be ready, depending on what happens," Sterns said. "Just whenever my number is called, go in there and make sure we don't miss a beat. Kareem Jackson is a great player so just follow in his footsteps and make sure that if he doesn't play, we stay on the right track."
Defensive end Shelby Harris (ankle), wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring) and running back Mike Boone (hip) are all questionable for Sunday's game.