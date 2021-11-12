ENGLEWOOD — Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur has been placed in COVID-19 protocols and may miss Sunday's game against the Eagles, coach Vic Fangio announced Friday.
Fangio said he doesn't yet know if Shurmur will be available to coach, after being placed in COVID protocols Friday morning. Shurmur, who is vaccinated, would have to test negative twice before being allowed to coach.
"We've got to prepare as if he's not available," Fangio said.
#Broncos OC Pat Shurmur is in COVID-19 protocols and is not expected to coach in Sunday’s game against the #Eagles, per sources.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 12, 2021
Quarterbacks coach Mike Shula is expected to take over Shurmur's duties if he cannot coach Sunday. Shula has served as an offensive coordinator in his past with the Buccaneers (1996-1999), Panthers (2013-2017) and the Giants (2018-2019). Shula isn't the only Broncos coach with a playcalling past, with running backs coach Curtis Modkins also serving as an offensive coordinator with the Bills (2010-2012) and 49ers (2016). Fangio did say Shula will be the one talking to quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on Sunday through the helmet headset.
The Broncos have had a litany of COVID issues the past two weeks, with guard Netane Muti, tight end Noah Fant, quarterback Drew Lock, cornerback Michael Ojemudia, linebacker Justin Strnad and guard Austin Schlottmann all spending time on the reserve/COVID-19 list, despite all being vaccinated. Muti and Fant have since returned from the list.
"There's a huge concern," defensive end Dre'Mont Jones said Friday. "Guys are getting it left and right, getting popped with the COVID card."
The Broncos, which is one of the highest vaccinated teams in the NFL, have been taking extra precaution this week, moving their offensive meetings into the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse as cases rise among the team.
"What we’re doing here in Denver, I think is smart," Bridgewater said Wednesday. "We’re taking the right measures. We’re taking a preventative approach of catching this thing before it spreads. We’re spaced out in meetings now. Like offensively, we’re meeting in the indoor facility, just making the meeting rooms bigger and enforcing guys to wear the mask, even if you are vaccinated. If you’re within six feet, just to stay safe and limit the cases from increasing."
There is an extra level of concern in the quarterback room with Lock testing positive last week. Bridgewater and backup Brett Rypien have had to test every day this week as they could be considered close contacts.
And after last year's debacle, in which the Broncos had to play without a quarterback against the Saints, the Broncos are making sure they take all the right precautions ahead of Sunday.
"Well, we've talked about it and we're going to get Drew back on Monday, so we'll be back up to having three quarterbacks," Fangio said. "We're spaced out. We've been doing that even before all of this. We went into the indoor and only the big rooms where everybody could be spaced out."
Sunday's injury report
Left tackle Garett Bolles (ankle) and right tackle Bobby Massie (knee) are the only Broncos who have been ruled out for Sunday's game. Cornerback Pat Surtain II (knee) and linebacker Baron Browning (back) both returned to practice Friday after not participating Thursday. They are both questionable for Sunday, along with DE McTelvin Agim (knee) DT Shelby Harris (illness), TE Albert Okwuegbunam (knee), WR Tim Patrick (knee), OLB Malik Reed (hip), S Caden Sterns (shoulder) G Dalton Risner (foot) and RB Mike Boone (hip).