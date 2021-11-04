ENGLEWOOD — It's been nearly a week since the Broncos' late-game disaster against the Washington Football Team last Sunday. But still, fans and media alike are searching for answers as to why the offense nearly cost the Broncos the game.
Up 17-10 with 37 seconds remaining, the Broncos needed to reach one first down to beat Washington, which had all three of its time outs. Instead, the Broncos recovered their own fumble on first down, stopped the clock on second down with an incomplete pass and fumbled again on third down, with Washington recovering it the second time around.
“Obviously, you’re in four-minute [offense]," offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said Thursday. "You’re usually running it or maybe a play-action, and that’s what we did. Certainly, ball security is at a premium — not only throughout the game but especially at that point. Those are the things we coach. We certainly didn’t go out there with the idea that we were going to put the ball on the ground twice. What you’re trying to do is obviously end the game with the ball, and we didn’t do that."
Luckily for Shurmur and the offense, the defense saved the day coming up with one final stop. Still, Shurmur has faced a lot of criticism for the play calling not only on that final series but for the entire season.
And that sequence likely isn't going to leave anyone's mind anytime soon.
“Those are the things that keep us up at night as coaches, but we believe in our players," Shurmur said. "We coach them on the individual level, in the group setting, in the meeting room, on the field, and you just hope that that happens to those guys once in a lifetime and never again.”
Injury report
Left tackle Garett Bolles did not practice Thursday and will not play Sunday after suffering an ankle injury in the Washington game. Calvin Anderson will start in Bolles' place.
"He had a lot of really good snaps during the offseason so we’re very confident that he’ll go out and play," Shurmur said of Anderson. "He was asked to play a couple of games last year and went out and played well. He moves his feet well, he’s tough, he’s instinctive and he’s a battler. We anticipate he’ll have a good game.”
Tight end Noah Fant, who tested positive for COVID-19, still has a chance of playing this week, coach Vic Fangio said. Fant is vaccinated meaning if he has two negative tests before the team leaves Saturday, he could play on Sunday. Fant has yet to test negative this week.