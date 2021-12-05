KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The streak continues.
The Broncos lost their 12th straight game to the Chiefs Sunday night, falling 22-9 in a crushing loss in prime time. Denver now sits at 6-6 and in last place in the AFC West with five games remaining.
"You’re not going to beat many teams, especially the Chiefs, scoring nine points and turning it over three times," Fangio said. "We've just got to rebound and start this five-game run and get back on track. We're still in the hunt and we can take care of business."
The Broncos fell behind early, going three-and-out on their opening offensive possession and allowing the Chiefs to go on a 12-play, 82-yard drive that was finished off with a 10-yard touchdown scramble by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City added a field goal to lead 10-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Kicker Brandon McManus got the Broncos on the board to start the second quarter with a 42-yard field goal, which was still deflating after having it first-and-10 at the 14-yard-line before penalties killed the drive. And it was on the Broncos' next offensive possession where things really went wrong.
Denver went on an impressive 20-play, 83-yard drive that took 11:07 off the clock and included two fourth-down conversions. But on fourth and two at the Kansas City 8-yard-line, running back Javonte Williams was stuffed, turning the ball over on downs and resulting in zero points for the Broncos, which then trailed 10-3 at the half.
"Frustrating," wide receiver Courtland Sutton said of the 20-play drive. "That's all I can really say — frustrating."
Those two drives, in which they reached the red zone both times, summed up the Broncos' offense on the night, after totaling 404 yards but scoring only nine points.
"You get the ball down the field and you don't score, it just sucks, man," Bridgewater said. "When you give them opportunities and you don’t maximize your opportunities, it’s a recipe to get beat."
The Broncos' defense continued to play well in the second half, only giving up two field goals. But Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater threw two interceptions in the second half, including one in the fourth quarter that was returned 73 yards for a touchdown by Chiefs defensive back Daniel Sorenson. It proved to be the nail in the coffin for the Broncos, trailing 22-3 with 9:42 remaining.
Bridgewater had a rough day, going 22 of 40 for 257 yards, with two interceptions and one touchdown. Rookie running back Javonte Williams was the only bright spot on offense, rushing for 102 yards on 23 carries. He had six receptions for 76 yards and the Broncos' lone touchdown that came late in the fourth quarter.
With the loss, the Broncos are last in the division, as the Chiefs move into first. Denver still has a lot in front of them, though, with games against the Lions, Bengals, Raiders, Chargers and Chiefs remaining.
Still, Sunday's game in prime time felt like quite the letdown after their dominant performance against the Chargers last Sunday. The Broncos will look to bounce back next Sunday at home against the Lions.
“We’ve got five games left. They’re all playoff games," Sutton said. "We hold our destiny in our hands. It's a win or go home mentality for us."