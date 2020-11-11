Drew Lock turned 24 Tuesday, making him one of eight current starting quarterbacks in the NFL under the age of 25, but the second-year Bronco no longer wants to talk about his or his offense’s youth and inexperience.

“Like I said after the game, I’ll stop the young excuse,” Lock said Wednesday. “Any rep for any quarterback in any offense will help them mature and grow and end up being a stronger offense because of these reps and because of the experience together. Whether it’s your fifth year or your first year, it doesn’t necessarily matter."

While Lock may not want to use his age as an excuse, it is a fact that he and the playmakers around him are relatively young. The Broncos are currently the seventh youngest team in the NFL, with its 53-man roster being an average of 25.6 years old. And Lock’s primary weapons — Jerry Jeudy, K.J. Hamler and Noah Fant — are 21, 21 and 22, respectively. Not to mention he has a rookie center in Lloyd Cushenberry.

While talented, the Broncos offense has been inconsistent and currently ranked 31st in the league by Pro Football Focus with a 63.7 offensive grade. Lock ranks 31st among quarterbacks, with a 61.2 passer rating and ranks 30th in ESPN’s total QBR ahead of only Washington’s Dwayne Haskins who was benched after four games this season.

Still, coach Vic Fangio believes Lock and his teammates have bright futures ahead.

“I think they have a chance to be really, really good, but they have a lot of growing to do also,” Fangio said. “The more these guys can rep together on the practice field and in the games, the better off we’ll be... We think they can develop into a good group of quarterback and wide receivers and give us a good passing game.”

According to Jeudy, who is in his rookie season with the Broncos, he and Lock have begun setting the standard on offense. A rookie wide receiver and a second-year quarterback — what does that say about Denver’s potential future?

“It says a lot,” Lock said. “We are a very young team, but we’re not going to run with that as an excuse. The future is bright. It’s one of those situations that you find yourself in that you hope you can all stay on the same team for a long time. Unfortunately, it’s a business, things happen, but it is a very positive future in my eyes for this organization.”

Phillip Lindsay, in his third year in Denver and 26 years old, has taken the same approach as Lock.

Lindsay said the emphasis on youth has to stop on offense. Right now, it’s about having a greater sense of “urgency” at the beginning of games instead of playing relaxed and “showing that we’re hoping for things to happen.”

"We definitely do have a young team but that’s no excuse to why we can’t start how we end," Lindsay said. "We have to find a way to put it all together and it starts with everybody. It starts with me, it starts with the offensive line, it starts with the quarterback and it starts with the receivers. It starts with all of us being on the same page."

Lindsay, Lock and the rest of the Broncos young core aren’t worried about the future, they say. They’re worried about Sunday’s opponent: the Las Vegas Raiders.

Because as Jeudy said Sunday, they’re tired of losing. And as Lock said Wednesday, the future is now.

“The positive future starts this week on Sunday,” Lock said. “That’s the mentality we have to have. It can’t be the future, it has to be this Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.”