DENVER — Drew Lock and the Broncos offense were in prime position.
Second and goal at the nine yard line, trailing the Bengals 15-10 with 10:34 remaining. Lock, replacing an injured Teddy Bridgewater after he was carted off the field with a head injury in the third quarter had masterfully helped the Broncos get back into the game.
For Lock, this was a moment he had been waiting for since losing to Bridgewater in the Broncos' quarterback competition back in August. An opportunity to lead a come-from-behind victory with playoff implications on the line.
Instead, Lock made one of the biggest mistakes of his young career, allowing the ball to be easily stripped from his hands. The Bengals took over, and the Broncos wouldn't even reach midfield on its next two possessions, losing 15-10 and falling to 7-7 on the season.
A large part of the blame can be placed not only Lock's turnover, but the offense as a whole, as yet again the defense played well enough to win.
"You're not going to win many games scoring 10 points," coach Vic Fangio said. "We just never found any rhythm especially in our passing game to get that going and to be a more balanced offense."
Bridgewater was injured with 5:47 remaining in the third quarter after hitting his head on the ground diving for a first down. Bridgewater, who had feeling in all his extremities, was taken to the hospital where he'll stay overnight for precautionary reasons.
The blame isn't all on Lock though, as the Broncos offense wasn't been able to move the ball much prior to Bridgewater's injury. They fell behind 9-3 in the third quarter, with Bridgewater going 12 of 22 with 98 yards before leaving the game. Lock went 6 for 12 for 88 yards, with just one 25-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tim Patrick, the Broncos' only of the day.
"For a guy who doesn't get hardly any reps during the week, I thought he did good early," Fangio said of Lock. "Obviously the fumble was no good. We have the ball inside the 10 and all of the sudden it's their ball. The turnovers are huge and that was a bad play there."
Lock said after the game he regrets not handing the ball off on the fumble, but that his "No. 1 thing has to be taking care of the football." Lock's fumble wasn't his only mistake, though, as he missed on several throws, including to an open Courtland Sutton on a crucial third and 13 in the fourth quarter.
Part of those missed throws and miscommunications might be a result of limited first-team reps in practice, as Fangio alluded to. Still, Lock is no stranger to playing in this Broncos offense, starting 13 games last season and coming off the bench now three times this season.
"This being the third time, I feel like I was ready to go out there," Lock said. "I'm going to look at the film and there are going to be some plays I want back, like in every single football game."
Sunday's abysmal performance through the air is nothing new, as the Broncos haven't been able to find much success in the passing game the past several weeks — no matter who's at quarterback. Denver's top receivers have been non-existent, with Patrick, Sutton and Jerry Jeudy rarely making the explosive plays they're expected to produce.
On Sunday, Patrick had three receptions for 42 yards, Sutton had two for 12 and Jeudy — who is considered one of the best players on the team and the Broncos' top offensive weapons — had zero receptions on four targets. Jeudy has yet to score a touchdown this season.
"It's everything," Fangio said. "We have to do a better job of getting open. We have to do a better job of scheming to get open. We have to do a better job of just having more balance in our offense so the passing game has a better chance to succeed."
With only three games remaining and Bridgewater likely out for the foreseeable future, Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur has little time to figure out how to get the passing attack back on track. And as Sunday proved, while running the ball has become the Broncos' bread and butter in recent weeks, at some point they're going to have to win a game through the air.
So, Shurmur, Bridgewater, Lock and the rest of the offense are on the clock. Because now, with three divisional games remaining and a playoff berth on the line, it's essentially win-or-go-home for the Broncos.
"Any loss is going to be upsetting but losses in December are always tough when these games mean something," Lock said. "They mean a lot. They mean a lot to me. They mean a lot to this city. But we're going to think about it probably the rest of the night and lean into it a little more after we watch the film, but once the film's up and we've watched it, take from it what we need to take from it, go out there Tuesday and watch the film of the next guys. That's our job at this point. It's about these last three and winning these last three and putting ourselves in the best position we possibly can.
"That's what I can do when I'm out there. It's what Teddy can do when he's out there. It's Teddy's team, if they need me (I'm here)."