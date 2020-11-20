The Denver Broncos announced Friday that Sunday's game against the Dolphins will be the last this season with fans in attendance at Empower Field due to COVID-19.
The decision was made after discussions with the state health department. So far this season the Broncos have been allowing up to 5,700 fans at homes games, after having none in Week 1 against the Titans. The Broncos had an attendance of 5,226 against Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 5,314 against Kansas City Chiefs and 5,231 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Broncos issued the following statement:
“In consultation with state officials and public health experts, the Denver Broncos have made the decision that Sunday will be the final game played in front of fans at Empower Field at Mile High this season.
"Although we are confident in our strong safety protocols and have no evidence of any COVID-19 transmission traced to our home games, the increase in cases and hospitalizations locally requires us to adjust our future plans. Taking this precaution is consistent with the recent guidelines issued by local officials to limit gatherings with the holiday season approaching.
"Working in close partnership with the state, the Broncos are fully committed to keeping our community and team safe while doing our part to stop the spread of COVID-19. As we make this difficult decision, we want to recognize the dedication of our guest relations, stadium and part-time staff for safely and successfully hosting fans through our first five home games.
"We are grateful for the support and flexibility of our fans during such a challenging year. It was important to us that fans have one final opportunity to attend a game on Sunday, especially with much of their planning already underway.
"The Broncos look forward to welcoming back the best fans in the NFL to Empower Field at Mile High in 2021.”
