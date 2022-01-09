DENVER — The Broncos officially fired head coach Vic Fangio on Sunday.
Fangio, who spent three seasons as the Broncos' head coach, was informed Sunday morning he would not be returning for a fourth season. That means General Manager George Paton will lead his first coaching search as an NFL GM, hoping to get the Broncos back to the playoffs.
"George will have full authority to select the next head coach of the Broncos," Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis said in a statement. "This is his decision and his program. I have complete confidence in George's ability to lead an exhaustive and successful head coaching search. We will give George every available resource and fully support him in hiring the very best head coach to lead the Broncos."
Paton will be in charge of finding the organization's 18th head coach, and there are several intriguing candidates he might want to interview.
“We’re wide open," Paton said Sunday. "We’re going to have an open book and keep all of our options open. There have been a lot of great head coaches that have never had experience, and there have been really good head coaches that did have experience. I think we’re going to keep an open mind and it’s going to be a wide range. We’re going to be very thorough, and we’re going to look at all the candidates."
Here are 10 names to watch in the search.
Dan Quinn, Cowboys defensive coordinator: Quinn is in his first season as defensive coordinator in Dallas, but spent the previous six as the head coach in Atlanta. He led the Falcons to the Super Bowl in 2016, where they famously gave up the largest lead in Super Bowl history. Quinn won a Super Bowl as defensive coordinator of the Seahawks in 2013, the franchise's first title.
Nathaniel Hackett, Packers offensive coordinator: Hackett has never been a head coach, but has been an offensive coordinator for almost a decade, spending time with the Bills, Jaguars and currently the Packers.
Eric Bieniemy, Chiefs offensive coordinator: Bieniemy has Colorado ties, having played for the University of Colorado Boulder in the late 1980s and early 1990s. He got his coaching start as a running backs coach for his alma matter, then moved to the NFL. He's been the Chiefs offensive coordinator since 2018, where he's helped develop Patrick Mahomes into one of the games top arms.
Byron Leftwich, Buccaneers offensive coordinator: Leftwich was a quarterback in the NFL for 10 seasons, playing for the Jaguars, Falcons, Steelers and Buccaneers before retiring in 2012. He won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers last season, coordinating an offense that has included Tom Brady for the past two years.
Jerod Mayo, Patriots linebackers coach: Mayo is only 35 and has only three years of coaching experience. But his accolades as a player — Super Bowl champion, Defensive Rookie of the Year (2008) and multiple pro bowl nominations — show his expertise.
Brian Daboll, Bills offensive coordinator: Daboll has been on an NFL staff since 2000, but never as a head coach. He's been with the Bills since 2018, helping them turn into an AFC contender. He previously worked for the Patriots, Chiefs, Dolphins, Browns, Jets and the University of Alabama for one season.
Kellen Moore, Cowboys offensive coordinator: Moore spent the past three years of his playing career and all of his coaching time with the Cowboys. He started as the quarterbacks coach in 2018 and has been the offensive coordinator since 2019.
Doug Pederson, former Eagles head coach: Pederson was fired from the Eagles last year and did not take a new position for the 2021 season. He went 46-39-1 in his five years leading Philadelphia.
Leslie Frazier, Bills defensive coordinator: Frazier has held a variety of defensive positions in the NFL since 1999, and was a head coach for three seasons in Minnesota. He's been with the Bills since 2018 as an assistant head coach and defensive coordinator.
Mike McDaniel, 49ers offensive coordinator: An Aurora native, McDaniel got his start with the Broncos, working as an intern in 2005. He's worked as a wide receivers coach for Washington and the Browns, then got hired as the offensive coordinator in San Francisco for the 2021 season.
