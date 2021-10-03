DENVER — For the Broncos, few things went right Sunday.
In a game that was highly anticipated, with Denver hoping to prove to the NFL world it was legit by beating a playoff-caliber Baltimore team, the Broncos failed their first real test of the season, losing 23-7 at home against the Ravens for their first loss of the season.
"We're onto the next game," coach Vic Fangio said. "We can't have a hangover from this game and just get our focus back starting tomorrow on Pittsburgh."
And not only was it a brutal loss at home, the Broncos also lost quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to a concussion on the final drive of the first half. It's unclear how long Bridgewater might be out.
"I don't how it is," Fangio said. "I just saw him and he says he's getting better as the day goes on, so we'll see."
Drew Lock, who was beat out by Bridgewater for the starting job during training camp, wasn't exactly spectacular. He finished the game 12 of 21 for 113 yards and one interception. Bridgewater finished 7 of 16 for 65 yards and a touchdown.
Other than an electric 31-yard run by running back Javonte Williams in the first quarter that eventually led to their only score of the day, a 3-yard catch by tight end Noah Fant, Denver's offense was virtually non-existent. They totaled 254 yards — 148 on the air and 106 on the ground.
It was clear once Lock came in the Broncos looked even more out of sync.
"There's not many reps for me during the week being the backup, and that's what my job is, and that's what I've got to be good at right now. And I wasn't the best at it today," Lock said. "It's part my job to come in and be smooth with these guys."
The Broncos' defense, on the other hand, likely played well enough to win, holding Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to only 28 yards rushing, his lowest mark this season. But it gave up too many back-breaking plays, including a 49-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Brown, who was virtually uncovered. Jackson threw for a season-high 316 yards Sunday.
"It's tough, a team like that — it was what it was," safety Justin Simmons said. "We had to step up and make more plays than we did and we just didn't get that done."
A loss isn't the end of the world for the Broncos — especially getting face the 1-3 Steelers next Sunday in Pittsburgh — but the injuries are starting to pile up. The Broncos lost three more key players Sunday in Bridgewater (concussion), wide receiver/returner Diontae Spencer (chest) and cornerback Pat Surtain II (chest). That's now 10 contributors who have been injured this season, joining wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler, linebacker Bradley Chubb and Jose Jewell, guards Dalton Risner and Graham Glasgow, as well as cornerback Ronald Darby.
The injuries finally caught up to the Broncos Sunday.
"We always emphasize ... how important it is, whether you're on the practice squad or not, we're going to need you," Simmons said. "It's an unfortunate thing. Injuries happen in this league, right? You play the game, you have a 100% chance of getting injured. Guys are going down, it's next-man-up. And it's a chance to be able to make a name for yourself.
"Guys are dinged up. It's part of how the process goes and we're going to need the guys backing them up to step up."
The Broncos will have plenty of opportunities to redeem themselves in the coming weeks, facing the 3-1 Browns and 3-0 Raiders in the two weeks following the Steelers. And the hope is some of those injured players will return, as Jewell and Hamler have been the only ones ruled out for the season.
Still, after the 3-0 start against teams who are now a combined 2-10, Sunday's performance was a let down, as Broncos Country hoped they'd prove they were for real.
"Extremely disappointing," Simmons said. "We knew how important this was, especially being able to come back home and play a team like Baltimore. We knew what the stakes were for it. It's just disappointing."
But leave it to 32-year-old Von Miller, the second oldest player on the team, to offer some much needed wisdom Sunday.
The outside linebacker and team captain expressed confidence in his teammates, saying they will bounce back, adding that he and the Broncos will see the Ravens again — implying a much-anticipated playoff appearance.
"We've just got to respond. A week ago, everybody was all high. You can't really get caught up in the highs and the lows in this game," Miller said. "It's tough to go 17-0, even though that's our hope. We just need to rack them up. This'll sting for a couple hours and then you get back to work, get back in the lab on Monday and let's respond."