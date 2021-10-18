ENGLEWOOD — Already down one starting inside linebacker, the Broncos will be without the other — Alexander Johnson — who will miss the remainder of the season with a torn pec, coach Vic Fangio announced Monday.
Johnson was injured late in the second quarter Sunday and was replaced by Micah Kiser. Johnson joins fellow starter Josey Jewell on injured reserve. Jewell also injured his pec, in Week 2 versus the Jaguars.
Justin Strnad, who has started in place of Jewell, will be the Broncos' on-field defensive play caller moving forward.
"That's the way it will be right now," Fangio said. "We'll see how Kiser can do with it also and make a decision by game time."
The Broncos' other backup linebacker — rookie Baron Browning — also is injured, with a concussion. He will not be able to play Thursday, but could be back for the Washington game on Oct. 31.
That means practice squad linebackers Barrington Wade and Curtis Robinson could be elevated to the active roster this week.
"I'm comfortable with them," Fangio said. "And we'll probably have to bring one or two of them up."