CLEVELAND — Carrying several Broncos, Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson kept moving his feet, churning for one final first down.
That 7-yard run by Johnson, which came with 1:09 to go in the fourth quarter, was the dagger for the Broncos on Thursday night and epitomized Denver's defensive struggle all game. Thanks to Johnson's first down run, the Browns would run out the clock, beating the Broncos 17-14. The loss marks their fourth straight, falling to 3-4 on the season.
"We have to get back to playing good football as a team," coach Vic Fangio said. "We just have to play and we have to coach better. ... We have to adjust to what we have."
Led by backup quarterback and former Bronco Case Keenum, the Browns marched 75 yards down the field on the opening possession to take a 7-0 lead, and they'd extend it to 10-0 with a field goal on their following drive. The Broncos defense was able to string to together three consecutive stops after those two scores, forcing two punts and blocking a field goal try, which came at the hands of defensive tackle Shelby Harris.
But the offense, meanwhile, statistically had its worst half this season, totaling only 76 yards and two first downs on five possessions.
"In the first half, we just couldn't get anything going," Fangio said. "We didn't find a rhythm in the run game well enough in the first, second down (or) in the passing game and we didn't convert on third down. And when you don't do that, you don't get enough plays. ... It's a problem and it's a team-wide problem."
The Broncos responded in third quarter, scoring on their opening possession of the second half to cut the deficit to three. That didn't last long, though, as the Browns went on a 13-play, 80-yard touchdown drive — in which they converted a key fourth and three inside the 10-yard line — to make it 17-7 going into the fourth quarter. The Broncos were able to score on a 10-yard touchdown pass to running back Javonte Williams to make it 17-14 with 5:50 remaining. The Browns would subsequently run out the clock on a 10-play 66-yard drive.
"You look at the final score, 17-14, and you're going to think, well, 17 points is good enough," Fangio said. "But we didn't play good defense tonight. We let them drive it too much, way too many third and ones and we just didn't play well enough to win the game."
The Broncos defense gave up 376 total yards, including 182 on the ground despite the Browns being without their starting running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Denver was also down two starters, in both inside linebacker Josey Jewell and Alexander Johnson, who are both out for the season.
"They run it good," Fangio said. "Even though they were missing their two backs, any good running game starts with the offensive line, and they have a good line and they do a good job of blocking and they have a good scheme."
"We've got to make (our personnel) good enough. And we'll find a way and find a formula to do that."
The offense wasn't much better, totaling only 223 yards — it's lowest total yardage this season — rushing for only 41 yards on the ground.
Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater finished 23 of 33 for 187 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Bridgewater, who's coming off a concussion, was also battling a foot and quad injury that clearly effected him during Thursday's game. After the game, though, Bridgewater didn't make any excuses saying he felt like he "could go."
"Tough loss today, and it sucks," Bridgewater said. "Just want to get this thing turned around. We get a couple days off and get some guys healthy and try to do it again in 10 days. Obviously, we've got to start better. We've got to stay on the field, do a better job of staying on the field and we just can't wait until the second half. We've got to come out playing fast."
It doesn't get much easier from here for the Broncos, who still have to face the 5-1 Cowboys, 4-2 Bengals 4-2 Raiders, 4-2 Chargers and 3-3 Chiefs — the last two being teams they still have to face twice. In a season that many hoped the Broncos would return to its winning ways, boasting arguably its best roster since 2016, Denver's playoff hopes are beginning to look grim.
"Guys are just staying together," Bridgewater said. "We just circled up and said, 'It's on us.' ... There's definitely a sense of urgency, not only to save the season, but to win."
The Broncos will return to Denver next Sunday, Oct. 31, to face the Washington Football Team.