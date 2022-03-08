DENVER — Russell Wilson will soon be the Broncos' starting quarterback after a blockbuster trade Tuesday that sent the Seahawks quarterback to Denver.
But the trade came at a cost, forcing the Broncos to not only send the Seahawks five future draft picks but also three players. Quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant and defensive end Shelby Harris were all a part of the deal, sending them to Seattle. That means the Broncos, while having their quarterback of the future, have several other positions to replace and will likely look to do so in free agency and the draft.
With Lock gone, the Broncos will still need a backup quarterback, meaning they are not done in the quarterback market. Third-string quarterback Brett Rypien will be back next season, but it would make sense for the Broncos to sign a possible free agent to a small deal. Tyrod Taylor, Andy Dalton and Jacoby Brissett could all be possible options at the right price. But it also wouldn't be a surprise if the Broncos draft a quarterback in the later rounds to learn under Wilson.
At tight end, Albert Okwuegbunam will try to fill Fant's shoes. Okwuegbunam has shown the potential to be a starting tight end in his first two seasons in the NFL, totaling 33 receptions for 330 yards and two touchdowns last season. But the Broncos will also look to add one or two more tight ends. And that might come through free agency, with several intriguing options, including one of Wilson's former teammates, Jimmy Graham.
Harris is maybe the biggest blow of the three, as he was an important piece for the Broncos on and off the field. Last offseason, Harris signed a three-year deal to stay in Denver and has been one of the Broncos' best defensive players in recent years. Last season, he had 49 tackles, seven tackles for loss and a career-high six sacks. The Broncos will likely look to the draft to help fill Harris' void, as it's a rookie class loaded with talented defensive linemen.