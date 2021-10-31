The Denver Broncos look to end a four-game skid today against the 2-5 Washington Football Team.

Latest update: 3Q: Washington scores to tie game 10-10

If you like back-and-forth games then you have definitely come to the right place. After an action-less third quarter, Washington drove 94 yards to score a touchdown to tie the game 10-10 at the end of the third quarter.

2Q: Broncos take the lead back 10-3

After trading field goals, this game finally has some action. Teddy Bridgewater found Melvin Gordon for a 15-yard touchdown with just over a minute left in the second quarter. The Broncos will have the ball to start the second half.

2Q: Washington ties the game 3-3

Chris Blewitt, signed by Washington just over a week ago, made a 52-yard field goal to tie the game.

2Q: Broncos lead Washington 3-0

Brandon McManus made a 45-yard field goal and the Broncos have their first lead since Oct. 3. The drive was highlighted by a 31-yard completion from Teddy Bridgewater to Tim Patrick.

End 1Q: Washington and Denver scoreless

Washington and the Broncos are tied 0-0, but Washington is on the Broncos' 25-yard line to start the second quarter.

Von Miller inactive

Veteran linebacker Von Miller will not suit up on Sunday. Miller suffered an ankle sprain on Oct. 21 against the Browns and did not practice all week.

Preview coverage:

