ENGLEWOOD — Shortly after upsetting the Cowboys on Sunday, Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater took part in a postgame interview on FOX.

Mid-interview, Bridgewater was bombarded by one of his teammates, who jumped on his back and gave his quarterback a big hug. This teammate was linebacker Kenny Young, who had only been a Bronco for 13 days.

Wait for it 🤣🤣@KennyYounggg interrupts Teddy Bridgewater's postgame interview and he was NOT expecting it at all 🔥 @Broncos pic.twitter.com/iSv7YrHEkh — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 7, 2021

"I was just excited for Teddy," Young said Thursday, his 17th day as a Bronco. "We had talked a few days before that and I was just telling him how special we could be. ... Just me showing love."

Young has been an important midseason addition for the Broncos, which lost its two starting inside linebackers in Josey Jewell and Alexander Johnson to season-ending injuries. Coming from the Rams, where he started the first seven games of the season, Young has filled Denver's void at linebacker nicely.

He's totaled seven tackles in his first two starts with the Broncos and has been especially good coverage. He's quickly become a reliable player in the middle of the Broncos' defense.

"This guy has a lot of juice, and I feel like we need a little more juice," General Manager George Paton said Nov. 2 at the trade deadline. "He can run, he’s athletic. The Sunday before we traded for him, I think he had seven tackles, a sack, and a TFL. If you watched him the other day, he does cause some disruption. He can run and he’s going to keep getting better."

In his short time with the Broncos, Young has not only been a valuable asset on the field, but he's also made quite the impression in the locker room.

"He’s just a guy who loves ball. He has a football DNA with his upbringing," Bridgewater said. "He has some brothers who played ball as well. You watch him — it’s just his energy and his mindset. He’s been in places that have had success. He knows what it should look like and things like that. He’s a guy who comes in with the mindset that the standard needs to be raised. He’s only been here a couple weeks.

"To have a guy like that on the team — and then he’s making plays on Sundays. You can’t do anything but root for a guy like him. He’s a guy who I’ve connected with over the past couple weeks."

And for Young, he's starting to enjoy his time in Denver, despite being unsure of the trade only a couple weeks ago when he said, "It’s the business of football and my obligation is to do my job always. I just keep it at that."

He's especially enjoyed his time with coach Vic Fangio, who he said he's spent more time with over the past few weeks, picking the defensive guru's brain. It helps that Young played for now Chargers head coach Brandon Staley in 2019 when Staley — a Fangio mentee — was the Rams' defensive coordinator.

"I always knew he was a great coach because you know we had Staley last year and basically (Fangio) was the father of what Staley brought to the Rams," Young said. "But (Fangio's) a very brilliant coach, very smart, thinks outside the box and I think one of the things I respect most about him is that he puts his players where they're at their best... That's one of those things you really don't take for granted as a player because (in some defenses) a lot of guys will be out of place and it doesn't gel well. But he's helping me a lot... I think he just has that trust (in his players)."

Young is set to be an unrestricted free agent after this season, with this being the final year of his rookie contract. If he continues to play well, he could be a candidate for a new deal this offseason to keep him in Denver. Jewell and Johnson are also on expiring contracts, but Young has an advantage over both with his health, being given an opportunity to leave Paton a final impression by season's end.

But does Young — who was hesitant on moving to Denver when first traded — see himself as a Bronco long-term?

For him, the answer to that question has changed over the course of the past 17 days.

"After the first full week, I said, 'Man, Colorado ain't that bad of a place. I could see myself here,'" Young said. "I'm from the countryside in Louisiana, so being in L.A. for six years — this is much more calmer, still a lot of nature. But yeah, I definitely do see myself here long-term. It's a special place to be here. Great coaches, great players and just the atmosphere for a linebacker, for a defensive player, this is definitely one of the places you for sure want be."