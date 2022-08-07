CENTENNIAL - It appears that starting inside linebacker tandem for the Denver Broncos is taking shape as Josey Jewell and Jonas Griffith have been getting first-team reps throughout training camp.
Confidence is high. But the unknown is obvious.
“We haven’t played a game together,” Jewell said.
Middle linebacker is arguably the most important position on the Broncos’ 3-4 defense as the sideline communicator with first-year defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. What we do know: Jewel — re-signed on a two-year deal in March — will wear the headset on game days and relay critical information to teammates.
“(Jewell) has been here a while,” said reserve inside linebacker Alex Singleton, signed to a one-year deal from the Eagles in March. “We follow his lead.”
Jewell tallied 217 tackles over 49 games (30 starts) in Denver entering his fifth season. He missed all but two games a year ago with a season-ending pectoral injury. Meanwhile, Griffith is still out to prove he belongs as an NFL starter.
The former Indiana State standout went undrafted in 2020 and bounced from practice squads in San Francisco and Indianapolis before getting traded to Denver at the beginning of last season. Griffith (6-4, 250) capitalized when injuries ravaged the Broncos ILB corps and started the final four games of the year. He’s so far beaten out Singleton for starting reps in training camp.
“We had some reps last year and then during this off-season, during OTAs and stuff like that together,” Jewell said of Griffith. “Communication is still coming along. You can never be perfect on that end. … With a new player out there, it’s always a little bit of an adjustment, but I think we are doing really well together so far.”
Jewell and Griffith are aided in developing chemistry with the daily practice challenge of facing a Russell Wilson-quarterbacked offense. The Broncos have opted for more team scrimmage periods instead of seven-on-seven drills – providing a more realistic learning environment. Jewell described it as getting the “whole picture.”
Jewell’s health will be paramount to the overall success of his position group. He is the clear-cut leader at inside linebacker with few suitable replacements currently on the roster. The Broncos have made a financial commitment to Jewell — $11 million over two years — signaling a mutual respect for what he brings to the team.
“It makes me feel like I don’t have to worry about (job security) too much, even though I still am,” Jewell said. “There’s always a worry about it. You can never be comfortable, and you can never be complacent. It makes me feel refreshed that they wanted me back, they wanted me to be in the middle of the defense, be controlling things and communicating between everybody.
“I appreciate that and hopefully we take advantage of that.”