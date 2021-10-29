ENGLEWOOD — Coach Vic Fangio is "optimistic" the Broncos will get one of their top offensive weapons back Sunday with the return of wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.
Jeudy, who has been on the injured reserve with an ankle injury since Week 1, practiced most of the week, but sat out Friday's practice after experiencing some slight soreness. Still, coach Vic Fangio said he's "optimistic" Jeudy will play against Washington.
"He experienced some soreness after working the last few days," Fangio said. "So we took the conservative route and gave him a rest day and a full rehab day rather than be out here. We're still optimistic."
The other big question for the Broncos heading into the weekend is the availability of outside linebacker Von Miller, who suffered an ankle injury against the Browns on Oct. 21. Miller did not practice all week, but may play Sunday. He's questionable.
"Ultimately, that decision is really not up to me," Miller said Thursday. "It’s a lot of guys that care about me. It’s a lot of guys that care about my football future, and I trust those guys with everything I got. I’m in here in the training room early in the morning. I go home and I continue the rehab process at home. I’m doing everything I possibly can do to set myself up to play on Sunday.”
The Broncos will be without nose tackle Mike Purcell on Sunday, who had surgery on his thumb last week. DeShawn Williams will take his place in the starting lineup.
"I started last year pretty much during this time," Williams said. "Mike gave me the blueprint of this defense and he gave me the keys for these couple weeks."
Lastly, the Broncos are expecting the return of tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, who has been on the injured reserve with a hamstring injury since Week 4 against the Ravens.
"The best thing that we saw was that he's had no after effects from it," Fangio said. "He's never felt anything from it. Feels good and has had a good week of practice."