The Denver Broncos will be without all four of their quarterbacks Sunday, after third stringer Jeff Driskel tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday and Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles were all named "high-risk close contacts" by the NFL Saturday. Undrafted rookie practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton will start at quarterback for the Broncos.
One positive for the Broncos is that wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle), cornerback Bryce Callahan (foot), tackle Demar Dotson (calf), guard Graham Glasgow (calf), nose tackle Sylvester Williams (elbow) and linebacker Joe Jones (calf) are active after being listed as questionable Saturday.
Here's a full list of players active and inactive for the Broncos Sunday against the Sunday:
COVID
QB Drew Lock: close contact.
QB Bret Rypien: close contact
QB Jeff Driskel: tested positive Nov. 26.
QB Blake Bortles: close contact.
KR/PR Diontae Spencer: tested positive Nov. 27.
DE Shelby Harris: tested positive Nov. 11.
INACTIVE
CB Kevin Toliver II
S Trey Marshall
LB Mark Barron
G Netane Muti
ACTIVE
WR Jerry Jeudy
CB Bryce Callahan
T Demar Dotson
G Graham Glasgow
DL Sylvester Williams
LB Joe Jones