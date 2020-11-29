AP sources: NFL DQs Broncos QBs for not wearing masks

Denver Broncos quarterbacks Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Jeff Driskel, from right, watch during the NFL football team's practice Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Englewood, Colo.

 David Zalubowski

The Denver Broncos will be without all four of their quarterbacks Sunday, after third stringer Jeff Driskel tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday and Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles were all named "high-risk close contacts" by the NFL Saturday. Undrafted rookie practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton will start at quarterback for the Broncos. 

One positive for the Broncos is that wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle), cornerback Bryce Callahan (foot), tackle Demar Dotson (calf), guard Graham Glasgow (calf), nose tackle Sylvester Williams (elbow) and linebacker Joe Jones (calf) are active after being listed as questionable Saturday.

Here's a full list of players active and inactive for the Broncos Sunday against the Sunday:

COVID

QB Drew Lock: close contact.

QB Bret Rypien: close contact

QB Jeff Driskel: tested positive Nov. 26.

QB Blake Bortles: close contact.

KR/PR Diontae Spencer: tested positive Nov. 27.

DE Shelby Harris: tested positive Nov. 11. 

INACTIVE 

CB Kevin Toliver II

S Trey Marshall

LB Mark Barron

G Netane Muti

ACTIVE 

WR Jerry Jeudy

CB Bryce Callahan

T Demar Dotson

G Graham Glasgow

DL Sylvester Williams

LB Joe Jones

