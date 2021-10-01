ENGLEWOOD • Broncos starting right guard Graham Glasgow will not play against the Ravens on Sunday after suffering a knee injury last week against the Jets, coach Vic Fangio said Friday.
Second-year guard Netane Muti will make his fifth career start in place of Glasgow. The Broncos could be down another starting offensive lineman, too, with left guard Dalton Risner (foot) being listed as questionable for Sunday's game.
"I did watch (Risner) a little bit, went and watched the tape," Fangio said. "Everything is open with Dalton. He could be out, he could dress and be a backup, he could dress and play."
The good news for the Broncos is that running back Mike Boone might be able to play for the first time this season on Sunday. Boone, who injured his quad during joint practices with the Vikings, started the season on the injured reserve but returned to practice for the first time this week.
"I'm not sure yet," Fangio said when asked if Boone will play. "We may wait another week on him, but the way he's practicing, he could play, I think."
Other than Boone, the Broncos could have another new face on offense Sunday in wide receiver David Moore.
The Broncos signed Moore on Monday off the Raiders' practice squad after KJ Hamler's ACL injury and expect him to play against the Ravens, despite his short time in Denver. In his four previous seasons, Moore totaled 1,163 yards and 13 touchdowns, all with the Seahawks.
"He did good," Fangio said of Moore's week learning the offense. "He's a smart guy. Highly smart, highly intelligent and worked hard at it and he's doing good."