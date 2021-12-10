ENGLEWOOD — Running back Melvin Gordon and outside linebacker Bradley Chubb are both questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, coach Vic Fangio announced Friday.
Gordon missed last week's game with a hip and shoulder injury, but said Thursday he expects to return this week. Fangio added on Friday that he "believes" Gordon will play.
As for Chubb, who has played in the last two games after coming off the injured reserve, his status is not as clear. Chubb injured his shoulder against the Chiefs and missed practice Wednesday, but was a limited participant on Thursday and Friday. The only other questionable player is defensive end Shelby Harris, who also did not practice Wednesday and has been limited since with a hip injury.
The Broncos will be without running back Mike Boone and safety P.J. Locke, with both being added to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.