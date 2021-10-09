ENGLEWOOD — To start every practice this week, the Broncos blasted one song and one song only: "Renegade" by Styx.
The song has become notorious for being played at Steelers games in Pittsburgh, where the Broncos hope to bounce back this Sunday. It's essentially become the organization's anthem, and it'll likely be played on repeat during Sunday's game.
"They’re well known for their fans there and deservedly so," Fangio said. "They have great fans all across the country. It’s a really good stadium. They support their team through thick and thin. It will be a revved-up stadium, I’m sure."
It's a must-win for the Steelers, who are sitting at 1-3. But while the Broncos are 3-1 and not nearly in as dire of a situation as the Steelers, Sunday's game is a big one for the Broncos not only for their perception, which took a hit last week in a 23-7 loss to the Ravens, but also their playoff hopes.
While it's still early in the season, a win in Pittsburgh would set Denver up for a nice route to earning a playoff bid. With games against the overachieving 3-1 Raiders and likely Super Bowl contenders Browns, this Sunday's game feels as close to a must-win without being a must-win as possible.
"Pittsburgh is always going to play with a sense of urgency," Fangio said. "That’s just who they are, and we’ve got to be ready to have our own."
And all the Broncos have talked about this week is creating that urgency in practice, so that a repeat of last week doesn't happen. Because last week only amplified those who have said the Broncos' 3-0 start didn't mean anything, having beaten teams that are now a combined 2-10.
“We have no choice. We have to respond to this game on Sunday," safety Justin Simmons said. "If we want to continue playing good football — obviously Sunday’s game was what it was all around. It just wasn’t a great game for us, but if we want to continue to keep playing great football, like you said, you have to respond. It’s not the loss this past Sunday that defines you as a football team, it’s how you respond to a loss that defines you as a good football team. Practice this week has to be more amped than it’s been in weeks prior, and then it can’t just stop there right.
"It has to carry over to a tough environment going into Pittsburgh and finding a way to win on Sunday."
The environment will certainly be one of the toughest the Broncos will face this season. But no matter how many Styx songs are played or how many Terrible Towels are waved, for the Broncos, it's about their play on the field.
And now is the time to prove their 3-0 start wasn't just a fluke.
"It's not about them," safety Kareem Jackson said. "It's about what we do. We have a great group of guys, and it's all about what we do — control we can control. Nine times out of 10, if we do what we’re supposed to do throughout the week in practice, and if we go and execute, we can play with anybody."