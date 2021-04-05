The Broncos are hoping for a full Empower Field at Mile High come fall 2021.
In an email to season ticket holders Monday morning, the organization said they and "the entire NFL are preparing to play games this season with full capacity." This backs up what NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said last week when he announced the plan is to have full stadiums next season, after having no fans or limited capacity during the 2020-21 season due to Covid-19.
The email also announced an adjusted season ticket plan, with the NFL's addition of a 17th game, which will result in nine home games for the Broncos in 2021. Season ticket holders will also have access to the "Broncos Plus" feature, which will provide a 20% discount on concession items for the 2021 season.
"With the NFL’s historic announcement introducing a 17th regular-season game, our reserve season-ticket pricing will be adjusted for the 2021 season," the email states. "The average ticket price will reflect a home schedule at Empower Field at Mile High featuring 10 games (9 reg. season & 1 preseason)."
The Broncos are currently set to play the Chiefs, Raiders, Chargers, Lions, Bengals, Ravens, Eagles, Jets and the Washington Football Team at home this season.