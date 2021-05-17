Vikings Women Rise Football

In this Sept. 5, 2017 photo, Kelly Kleine, the the Minnesota Vikings coordinator of college scouting, poses during NFL football practice in Eden Prairie, Minn. Kleine started with the Vikings as a public relations intern but has spent the last five years in the scouting department and has gradually added more responsibilities to her plate. Now she also works with special teams to evaluate players in addition to organizing the scouting department. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

 GEORGE STOIA george.stoia@gazette.com

The Broncos hired Kelly Kleine as their Executive Director of Football Operations/Special Advisor to the General Manager, the team announced Monday.

Kleine has spent the past 10 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, serving various roles in the front office. She is believed to be the highest-ranking female scouting executive in the NFL.

"Kelly is a rising star in the NFL, and we're fortunate to add someone of her caliber to the Denver Broncos," Broncos GM George Paton said. "Having worked with her for nine years in Minnesota, Kelly has a strong understanding of all aspects of football operations and player evaluation along with outstanding leadership qualities. She will be a tremendous resource with her experience on the pro and college sides as well as her knowledge of our grading scale and football calendar."

With Broncos rookie minicamp over, how many players will show up for OTAs? 'I really don’t know'

Kleine will primarily serve as a liaison for football operations, while also helping in the scouting department. She'll also oversee the Broncos' video and equipment departments.

She started her NFL career as a Vikings scouting intern in 2013, was promoted to a scouting assistant in 2014 and was Minnesota's college scouting coordinator from 2015-18. She was the manager of player personnel and college scout for the past two seasons.

Kleine started her new job Monday.

Tags

Load comments