The Broncos hired Kelly Kleine as their Executive Director of Football Operations/Special Advisor to the General Manager, the team announced Monday.
Kleine has spent the past 10 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, serving various roles in the front office. She is believed to be the highest-ranking female scouting executive in the NFL.
"Kelly is a rising star in the NFL, and we're fortunate to add someone of her caliber to the Denver Broncos," Broncos GM George Paton said. "Having worked with her for nine years in Minnesota, Kelly has a strong understanding of all aspects of football operations and player evaluation along with outstanding leadership qualities. She will be a tremendous resource with her experience on the pro and college sides as well as her knowledge of our grading scale and football calendar."
Kleine will primarily serve as a liaison for football operations, while also helping in the scouting department. She'll also oversee the Broncos' video and equipment departments.
She started her NFL career as a Vikings scouting intern in 2013, was promoted to a scouting assistant in 2014 and was Minnesota's college scouting coordinator from 2015-18. She was the manager of player personnel and college scout for the past two seasons.
Kleine started her new job Monday.