DENVER • The Broncos have officially hired Ejiro Evero as their defensive coordinator and Dwayne Stukes as their special teams coordinator, the team announced Thursday.
Evero, 41, spent the past five seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, most recently as their secondary coach/passing game coordinator. Evero has 14 years of coaching experience in the NFL, serving as a defensive quality coach for the Buccaneers (2007-09); a quality control coach (2011), offensive assistant (2012-13), and defensive assistant (2014-15), all for the 49ers; a defensive quality control coach for the Packers (2016); and the safeties coach for the Rams (2017-20).
Prior to coaching, Evero was teammates with new Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett at UC Davis. The two have been close friends since, as Evero was in Hackett's wedding and with the two coaching together in Tampa Bay early in their careers.
He takes over a unit that was one of the best in the league a year ago under ex-head coach and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. The Broncos finished the 2021-22 season ranked third in the NFL in total defense and showcased several high-profile players, including safety Justin Simmons, cornerback Pat Surtain II and outside linebacker Bradley Chubb.
This will be Evero's first time calling plays in his coaching career, but with several returning veterans and a good core of young players, many expect him and the defense to pick up where they left off a year ago.
Stukes, on the other hand, takes over a unit that has been one of the worst in the league in recent years. Stukes spent last season as the Rams' assistant special teams coach, after spending time with the Jaguars (2019-20), Giants (2016-17), Bears (2013-14), Cowboys (2012) and Buccaneers (2006-11). Stukes, 45, also played four years in the NFL as a defensive back.
The Broncos also announced the hiring of defensive line coach Marcus Dixon, who previously served as the Rams' assistant defensive line coach in 2021.