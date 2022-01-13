DENVER — Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn got the honor of being the first candidate to interview for the Broncos' head coaching position.
Glenn, who is in his first year as the defensive coordinator in Detroit, is one of 10 candidates Broncos General Manager George Paton hopes to interview over the next several weeks. With Glenn and the Lions not in the playoffs, it allowed the Broncos to interview him this week. Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Luke Getsy are set to interview Saturday as Green Bay has a first-round bye. All other candidates are playing during Wildcard Weekend.
With Glenn now done with his interview and Hackett and Getsy up next, the following seven candidates are expected to interview soon: Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo.
For Glenn, he's considered a dark horse in the search. While the Lions were one of the worst teams in the NFL this season, winning only three games, Glenn is well-respected around the league and by his players. Glenn played in the league for 15 seasons (1994-2008) as a cornerback before joining the Browns staff in 2014 as their assistant defensive backs coach. He spent two years (2014-15) there before being hired as the Saints' defensive backs coach in 2016, where he stayed until he was hired as the Lions' defensive coordinator last offseason.
Glenn, 49, has learned under some of the NFL's most successful coaches, playing under Bill Parcells in Dallas and coaching under Sean Payton in New Orleans. Those around the league who know Glenn believe it's only a matter of time before he gets his own head coaching gig. So while some believe guys like Hackett and Quinn are the frontrunners, don't be surprised if Glenn stays in the race longer than expected.
Surtain named to PFF's All-Rookie Team
Broncos rookie cornerback Pat Surtain II was named to Pro Football Focus' 2021 All-Rookie Team on Thursday.
The ninth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Surtain was one of the best rookies in football this season, totaling 14 passes defensed and four interceptions. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed only one pass of over 20 yards in 2021, after being targeted on such attempts 14 times. He also had two interceptions on those 14 attempts.
