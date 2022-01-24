DENVER — Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell have emerged as the three finalists to become the Broncos' next head coach, The Gazette confirmed Monday.
Broncos General Manager George Paton wrapped up the first round of interviews Friday evening, speaking to 10 different candidates. Paton informed the seven other candidates they were not finalists Sunday evening and has since started to schedule a second round of interviews with the finalists, starting with Hackett, who flew to Denver Monday.
Quinn is also expected to interview later this week and has been considered the frontrunner since the beginning, as he has a close relationship with Paton dating back to their time with the Dolphins in 2005-06. Quinn is also the only coach with previous head coaching experience, coaching the Falcons for six seasons (2015-2020). Quinn, 51, is the hottest name in this year's coaching cycle as he has interviewed with the Vikings, Dolphins and Broncos already, and is expected to interview with the Giants on Monday.
If Quinn was at the top of the list, Hackett was right behind him. The 42-year-old has helped the Packers become one of the most potent offenses the past three seasons, after spending time with the Bills in 2013-2014 and Jaguars in 2016-2018. Hackett is well-respected around the league and is the definition of a "player's coach."
As for O'Connell, he's the surprise finalist of the group. A former quarterback, O'Connell played four years (2008-2012) in the league before joining the coaching ranks. He spent time with the Browns (2015), 49ers (2016) and Washington (2017-2019) before joining Sean McVay and the Rams' staff in 2020. He's considered one of the brightest offensive minds in football at age 36.
The Broncos will likely speak with each of the three finalists again before making a decision. Quinn or Hackett could be hired as early as this week, as both coaches are no longer in the playoffs and will complete their second interviews by Thursday. If the Broncos want to hire O'Connell, they may have to wait as he and the Rams are playing in the NFC Championship game this weekend and cannot be interviewed in person until after the game.