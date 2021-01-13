The Broncos are searching for a general manager, interviewing several candidates from varied backgrounds.
Denver is replacing President of Football Operations John Elway, who announced Monday, Jan. 4, he will be moving into an elevated role in the organization. Elway, along with President and CEO Joe Ellis, said they're hoping to move quickly with the search as seven other teams are also in the market for GMs.
Below are updates of the Broncos' search for a new GM, with the newest updates at the top and oldest at the bottom. Follow along as The Gazette tracks every interview and candidate:
Wednesday, Jan. 13: Paton flies back to Minnesota: Minnesota's George Paton flew back to Minneapolis late Tuesday night after his second interview, according to 9News' Mike Klis. Paton and Fontenot have now both completed their second interviews.
Tuesday, Jan. 12: Paton, Fontenot to interview for second time: According to ESPN's Adam Schefter and 9News' Mike Klis, Minnesota's George Paton and New Orleans' Terry Fontenot will be interviewed for a second time Tuesday. Paton's will be in-person and Fontenot's will be virtual.
Sunday, Jan. 10: Ziegler withdraws name, will stay in New England: New England's Assistant Director of Player Personnel Dave Ziegler has withdrawn his name from consideration in the Broncos' GM search to stay with the Patriots, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Sunday, Jan. 10: Broncos to discuss next steps: According to 9News' Mike Klis, the Broncos will discuss their next steps as they've finished all five interviews with their candidates.
Sunday, Jan. 10: Stark completes interview: The Broncos announced Sunday that they have completed their interview with their own Scouting Director Brian Stark.
Saturday, Jan. 9: Stark's interview moved to Sunday: According to 9News' Mike Klis, Broncos Scouting Director Brian Stark will now interview on Sunday, after interviews with Ziegler and Fontenot each took three-plus hours in each of their interviews.
Saturday, Jan. 9: Ziegler, Fontenot complete interviews: The Broncos announced Saturday they had completed interviews with Patriots' Assistant Director of Player Personnel Dave Ziegler and Saints Scouting Director Terry Fontenot.
Friday, Jan. 8: Chicago's Kelly completes interview: Chicago's Assistant Director of Player Personnel Champ Kelly completed his virtual interview Friday afternoon, the Broncos announced.
Friday, Jan. 8: Minnesota's Paton completes interview: Minnesota's Assistant General Manager completed his virtual interview Friday, the Broncos announced. The interview lasted two and a half hours and Paton is currently the leading candidate for the position, according to 9News' Mike Klis.
Thursday, Jan. 7: Interviews set for Friday and Saturday: The Broncos will interview Chicago's Champ Kelly and Minnesota's George Payton on Friday and New England's Dave Ziegler, New Orleans' Terry Fontenote and Denver's own Brian Stark on Saturday.
Tuesday, Jan. 5: Broncos to interview own college scouting director Brian Stark: According to 9News' Mike Klis, the Broncos will interview their college scouting director Brian Stark, who has been a part of Denver's staf since 2012.
Tuesday, Jan. 5: Broncos to interview New Orleans' Terry Fontenot: According to 9News' Mike Klis, the Broncos have set up an interview with Saints scouting director Terry Fontenot.
Tuesday, Jan. 5: Broncos request to interview Minnesota's George Paton: According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Broncos have requested the Vikings' Assistant General Manager and Vice President of Player Personnel George Paton.
Tuesday, Jan. 5: Broncos request to interview New England's Dave Ziegler: According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Broncos have requested to interview the Patriots' Assistant Director of Player Personnel Dave Ziegler, who started his career in Denver as a scout.
Tuesday, Jan 5: Broncos request to interview Chicago's Champ Kelly: President and CEO Joe Ellis announces the Broncos have requested permission to interview Chicago Bears Assistant Director of Player Personnel Champ Kelly, who spent time in Denver as a scout from 2007-2014.
Monday, Jan. 4: John Elway announces transition: President of Football Operations John Elway announces that he will no longer serve as the Broncos general manager and will move to an elevated role in the organization.