The Broncos are searching for a general manager, interviewing several candidates from varied backgrounds.
Denver is replacing President of Football Operations John Elway, who announced Monday, Jan. 4, he will be moving into an elevated role in the organization. Elway, along with President and CEO Joe Ellis, said they're hoping to move quickly with the search as seven other teams are also in the market for GMs.
Below are updates of the Broncos' search for a new GM, with the newest updates at the top and oldest at the bottom. Follow along as The Gazette tracks every interview and candidate:
Tuesday, Jan. 5: Broncos request to interview Minnesota's George Paton: According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Broncos have requested the Vikings' Assistant General Manager and Vice President of Player Personnel George Paton.
Tuesday, Jan. 5: Broncos request to interview New England's Dave Ziegler: According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Broncos have requested to interview the Patriots' Assistant Director of Player Personnel Dave Ziegler, who started his career in Denver as a scout.
Tuesday, Jan 5: Broncos request to interview Chicago's Champ Kelly: President and CEO Joe Ellis announces the Broncos have requested permission to interview Chicago Bears Assistant Director of Player Personnel Champ Kelly, who spent time in Denver as a scout from 2007-2014.
Monday, Jan. 4: John Elway announces transition: President of Football Operations John Elway announces that he will no longer serve as the Broncos general manager and will move to an elevated role in the organization.