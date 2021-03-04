George Paton was short and sweet when asked Thursday about star outside linebacker Von Miller's future in Denver.

"We want to bring Von back," Paton said simply, "and we're still working through that."

Miller is entering the final year of his contract and has an $18 million club option that the Broncos can either pick up or not, which would allow him to become a free agent. There's also the option of restructuring his current contract, which many believe might be the most likely outcome. Miller is coming off an ankle injury that forced him to miss the entire 2020-21 season.

One issue that could potentially play a role in Miller's future is the current criminal investigation he's under in Douglas County. When asked to comment on the investigation, Paton mostly opted not to comment.

"In regard to the legal process, we're going to let the legal process play out," Paton said. "It's a serious situation, but we want to let it play out before we comment on it."